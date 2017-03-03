Tell Your Kids: Here Are The Hidden Risks Of Watching Free Porn

13. Be vigilant about where you click: Malvertising is particularly bad on adult websites.

Malvertisements are “malicious advertisements” that may contain spyware, and if you click a bad link, they give hackers a window into everything you do on a device.

“The adult industry has had problems with malvertising, especially where the ad content was changed after the ad was submitted,” said Hall.

If you get a pop up ad while you’re on a porn site, a) figure out if it’s fake by reading the warning and looking for typos and urgent language (a lot of exclamation points are a good indication) – and b) take a second to figure out how to safely close the pop up without clicking on the wrong thing. Deceptive “no,” “cancel,” “close,” or red “X” buttons may be` designed into the ad itself.

If it’s a really tricky pop up, quit your browser entirely and prevent your old pages from loading, instead of trying to attempt to close the pop up window:

On Mac, if you’re using Chrome, see if you can move the window > go to chrome://settings/ > under On Startup, select “Open the New Tab page” > command+option+esc to open Force Quit and select Chrome.

In Safari, use command+option+esc to force quit Safari and hold the shift key while re-launching Safari to prevent windows from the last browsing session from reopening.

In Windows, right click on the pop up in your Taskbar and click Close.

Ransomware, which can be delivered through malvertising, is a particularly devastating type of attack that saw a huge increase in 2016. Ransomware programs allow hackers to hold their victim’s electronic data hostage and threaten to delete everything until the victim pays a fee. This attack is typically distributed via malicious email attachments, but bad links from pop ups, social media posts, and messaging apps can also infect your system. There are two types of ransomware: “locker,” which prevents users from accessing their device, and “crypto,” which encrypts all of the device’s data, rendering it unreadable until the ransom is paid.

I know some of you are thinking: “DUH” x a million. Obviously windows that read, “Your computer has a virus! Download this” or “Congratulations!!! You are a winner!” should. not. be. clicked. But sometimes you don’t even have to click an ad to fall prey to malvertising.