Amazon Is Finally Releasing A Waterproof Kindle

People have been WAITING for an H20-friendly Kindle for a long, long time.
They want to read e-books in the bath tub without fear.
And here, in the pool, whilst floating.
The wait is over — Amazon is finally releasing a water-resistant Kindle Oasis. 💦
The display is also bigger than other Kindles'.
Another new feature is being able to connect to Bluetooth speakers to play audiobooks.
The catch? It's the most expensive Kindle at $250 for the 8 GB + Wi-Fi-only model.
There's also a 32 GB, Wi-Fi-only version ($280) for people who want to download a lot of manga/comic books, but 8 GB is sufficient to hold a thousand e-books and about a dozen audio books.
Those who want to be able to download books wherever, whenever can opt for the cellular version (which only comes in the 32GB model) for $350.
That price also doesn't include the Kindle covers that double as stands ($45 for fabric and $60 for leather).
The Kindle Oasis is really only for very, very avid readers. The lower end of the Kindle line-up is more affordable, and sufficient for most.
If you're looking for a Kindle alternative, there's also the Kobo Aura H20 ($180).
Nicole Nguyen covers products and personal technology for BuzzFeed News and is based in San Francisco.
Contact Nicole Nguyen at nicole.nguyen@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.