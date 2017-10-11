Amazon Is Finally Releasing A Waterproof Kindle

Amazon

You can now buy and listen to Audible audio books directly from the Kindle Oasis, by connecting it to a Bluetooth speaker or headset. That means you don't need to use your phone to listen to books on tape, though it may drain your Kindle's battery quicker than just reading a book.

Amazon said the Oasis' six-week battery life is based on a half hour of reading per day, with both wireless and Bluetooth functionality off and the light setting at ten. Audible streaming over Bluetooth will reduce that battery life, but until we can test, it's unclear by how much.

The Kindle's audio book feature also integrates seamlessly with Whispersync, a feature that syncs where you are in both an e-book and an audio book. For example, you can listen to the audiobook while you wash dishes or fold laundry or whatever — and, when you start reading before bed, pick up from where you left off on your Kindle. Amazon said that there are over 100,000 Whispersync titles in the US, UK, and Germany.

You can read Whispersync titles on any Kindle — but the Oasis is the only Kindle that can store and play audiobooks via Bluetooth speaker or headset.