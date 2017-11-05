 back to top
Uma Thurman's Response To The Weinstein Scandal Is Incredibly Raw

A video of the actress speaking to Access Hollywood in October is gaining new attention after being tweeted by Asia Argento.

Morgan Shanahan
Uma Thurman, speaking to access Hollywood last month, used very carefully measured words when asked about the news surrounding Harvey Weinstein, with whom she has collaborated several times.

Thurman said she thought it was "commendable" that so many actors had come forward with their own stories in recent weeks, before pausing to address what her own experience has been.

The actor continued with visible anger:

I don't have a tidy soundbite for you, because I've learned – I am not a child – and I've learned that when I've spoken in anger I usually regret the way I express myself. So I've been waiting to feel less angry, and when I'm ready, I'll say what I have to say.

The video went viral this weekend after Italian actor and producer Asia Argento — who has accused Weinstein of rape — tweeted it, along with a plea for Thurman.

Dear #UmaThurman may peace be with you and your soul. We need your strong voice, it truly is commanding https://t.co/Wdom7pBEM4
Asia Argento @AsiaArgento

Dear #UmaThurman may peace be with you and your soul. We need your strong voice, it truly is commanding https://t.co/Wdom7pBEM4

Currently, Thurman is preparing for her broadway debut in The Parisian Woman, written by House of Cards creator Beau Willimon.

