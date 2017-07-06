Sections

World

Police And Protesters Are Clashing In Germany Ahead Of The G20 Summit

German police are blasting protesters with water cannons in Hamburg, Germany, as thousands march in the street in protest of the G-20 summit.

Posted on
Mitch Prothero
Mitch Prothero
BuzzFeed News Reporter
Amber Jamieson
Amber Jamieson
BuzzFeed Staff
Hamburg, Germany
Reporting From
Hamburg, Germany

World leaders, including US president Donald Trump, and banking officials from 20 of the largest global economies are gathering in Hamburg for the two-day G20 summit, which kicks off on Friday — and protesters were waiting for them.

Thomas Lohnes / Getty Images

Hundreds of demonstrators — many from the so-called "Black Block" anarchist movement — rallied behind the protest name "Welcome to Hell."

Alexander Koerner / Getty Images

Things escalated quickly, with protesters and quickly clashing with thousands of riot police in the streets.

Odd Andersen / AFP / Getty Images

Hamburg city officials and police earlier tried to negotiate with demonstrators over the march, which was planned to circle around the St. Pauli neighborhood adjacent to the G20 venue. Police ultimately refused to allow the protestors to march unless they removed their black face masks.

Odd Andersen / AFP / Getty Images

After an hour of discussion, negotiations broke down. Protesters began flinging beer bottles and flares at authorities.

Odd Andersen / AFP / Getty Images

Police responded with water cannons, gas, and stun grenades.

Alexander Koerner / Getty Images
Christof Stache / AFP / Getty Images
Police fire water cannons at protestors outside the G20 summit in Hamburg, Germany
BuzzFeed News @BuzzFeedNews

Police fire water cannons at protestors outside the G20 summit in Hamburg, Germany

Reply Retweet Favorite

Protesters scrambled over walls to escape riot police.

BREAKING: 1000s of protesters and police clashing outside G20 in Hamburg; protesters fleeing over wall. https://t.co/36dwuHKNcu
NBC Nightly News @NBCNightlyNews

BREAKING: 1000s of protesters and police clashing outside G20 in Hamburg; protesters fleeing over wall. https://t.co/36dwuHKNcu

Reply Retweet Favorite

The demonstrators broke apart into organized smaller groups, who turned the streets of Hamburg into a violent game of hide-and-seek.

John Macdougall / AFP / Getty Images
Christophe Gateau / AFP / Getty Images

Police appeared more interested in disrupting and containing the protests than making arrests, often charging into groups of demonstrators to force them to flee or pull back.

Odd Andersen / AFP / Getty Images
Odd Andersen / AFP / Getty Images

At times, police could be seen hitting and punching protestors thrown to the ground in a park close to the St Pauli Football Club stadium — only to move on to another group without making an arrest.

Christof Stache / AFP / Getty Images

Hamburg police tweeted that they could not yet provide information on how many people are injured, or how many people have been arrested.

Odd Andersen / AFP / Getty Images

The Polzei Hamburg (Hamburg Police) did say that officers had been injured, and called on protesters to not be violent.

Leon Neal / Getty Images

Protests have been taking place all week in Hamburg, and Thursday's "Welcome to Hell" protest was planned to be the biggest.

Christof Stache / AFP / Getty Images

One group of protestors – who refused to speak with Buzzfeed News – could be seen breaking up paving stones and filling backpacks with rocks, bottles and road flares, for what is expected to be a full night of clashes with police just hundreds of meters from tomorrow's summit.

Odd Andersen / AFP / Getty Images

Buzzfeed Germany Periscoped the protests:

Feed 1

https://twitter.com/buzzfeednewsde/status/883043409274982400

Feed 2

https://twitter.com/danieldrepper/status/883065977151385600

Mitch Prothero is a World reporter based in Brussels. Contact this reporter at mitch.prothero@buzzfeed.com PGP DEA2 3058 0AA4 AA24 A16D 1303 420F 3ED9 DE5D 85A9

Contact Mitch Prothero at mitch.prothero@buzzfeed.com.

Contact Amber Jamieson at amber.jamieson@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

