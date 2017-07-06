Police And Protesters Are Clashing In Germany Ahead Of The G20 Summit

World leaders, including US president Donald Trump, and banking officials from 20 of the largest global economies are gathering in Hamburg for the two-day G20 summit, which kicks off on Friday — and protesters were waiting for them.
Hundreds of demonstrators — many from the so-called "Black Block" anarchist movement — rallied behind the protest name "Welcome to Hell."
Things escalated quickly, with protesters and quickly clashing with thousands of riot police in the streets.
Hamburg city officials and police earlier tried to negotiate with demonstrators over the march, which was planned to circle around the St. Pauli neighborhood adjacent to the G20 venue. Police ultimately refused to allow the protestors to march unless they removed their black face masks.
After an hour of discussion, negotiations broke down. Protesters began flinging beer bottles and flares at authorities.
Police responded with water cannons, gas, and stun grenades.
Protesters scrambled over walls to escape riot police.
The demonstrators broke apart into organized smaller groups, who turned the streets of Hamburg into a violent game of hide-and-seek.
Police appeared more interested in disrupting and containing the protests than making arrests, often charging into groups of demonstrators to force them to flee or pull back.
At times, police could be seen hitting and punching protestors thrown to the ground in a park close to the St Pauli Football Club stadium — only to move on to another group without making an arrest.
Hamburg police tweeted that they could not yet provide information on how many people are injured, or how many people have been arrested.
The Polzei Hamburg (Hamburg Police) did say that officers had been injured, and called on protesters to not be violent.
Protests have been taking place all week in Hamburg, and Thursday's "Welcome to Hell" protest was planned to be the biggest.
One group of protestors – who refused to speak with Buzzfeed News – could be seen breaking up paving stones and filling backpacks with rocks, bottles and road flares, for what is expected to be a full night of clashes with police just hundreds of meters from tomorrow's summit.
Buzzfeed Germany Periscoped the protests:
Feed 1
https://twitter.com/buzzfeednewsde/status/883043409274982400
Feed 2
https://twitter.com/danieldrepper/status/883065977151385600
