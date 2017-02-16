Watch Trump Ask A Black Reporter If She’s "Friends" With The Congressional Black Caucus And Wants To "Set Up A Meeting"

Mario Tama / Getty Images ID: 10546301

During a lengthy — and dizzying — news conference Thursday, Donald Trump was asked by reporter April Ryan if he would meet with the Congressional Black Caucus.



Trump responded, “Well, I would. I tell you what, you want to set up the meeting? Do you want to set up the meeting? Are they friends of yours?”

Ryan, a long-time White House correspondent, clarified that she is a reporter, but Trump persisted.



“Let’s go, set up a meeting. I would love to meet with the black caucus,” Trump said. “I think it’s great. The Congressional Black Caucus. I think it’s great.”

Watch the entire exchange: Reporter: Will you meet with the Congressional Black Caucus? Trump: "I would. You want to set up the meeting? Are t… https://t.co/PjUwY8LYnH — BuzzFeed News (@BuzzFeedNews) ID: 10546214

Trump’s remarks to the veteran reporter set off a firestorm on Twitter. .@realDonaldTrump: @AprilDRyan is a journalist. Want to set up a meeting w/ @OfficialCBC? Show some leadership & call @RepRichmond yourself. — Gwen Moore (@RepGwenMoore) ID: 10546229

Trump: Can you set up a meeting w/ the Blacks for me April Ryan: #trumppressconference #TrumpImpeachmentParty… https://t.co/dBls8Cvh23 — Tara A N G E L 🗝☮⚛ (@TaraAngel94) ID: 10546244

"Hey April Ryan. Aren't they all your cousin or something. Invite me to your family reunion. Can you fix that? GREAT" — Asha Ali (@ashaalis) ID: 10546246

April Ryan needs an apology. That was an incredibly ignorant remark from Donald trump — Julian (@oohjulian) ID: 10546248

How all blk ppl felt when looking at the TV right now...when 45 tells "April Ryan" to set up a meeting with "Black… https://t.co/s1EATkmv0Z — sephius1999 (@sephius1999) ID: 10546253

Ryan tweeted this response to Trump. I am a journalist not a convener! But thank you for answering my questions. https://t.co/fe9cGXG46w — AprilDRyan (@AprilDRyan) ID: 10546254

This is the second time this week that Ryan finds herself in a heated exchange with the Trump campaign. Earlier this week, she told the Washington Post that White House aide Omarosa Manigault made “verbal threats” against Ryan and had collected “dossiers” of negative information on journalists.

The official Twitter account for the CBC tweeted out that the group actually sent Trump a letter on Jan. 19, the day before his presidential inauguration. Hi, @realDonaldTrump. We’re the CBC. We sent you a letter on January 19, but you never wrote us back. Sad! Letter: https://t.co/58KiuHmITF — The CBC (@OfficialCBC) ID: 10546258

The letter reads: “During your campaign, you pledged to address a number of issues being faced by African-Americans. Unfortunately, your ‘New Deal for Black America’ represents the same old ‘Trickle Down’ economics assumptions that didn’t work for our communities in the 1980’s or in the 2000’s when these failed experiments were tried before. Furthermore, your insistence on reducing the African-American experience solely to the conditions faced by many in our inner cities is ultimately unproductive. 39 percent of African-Americans live in suburbs compared to 36 percent who live in inner cities. The remaining 25 percent live in small metropolitan areas and rural communities. For more than 45 years, the Congressional Black Caucus (CBC) has worked to improve conditions for AfricanAmericans from all walks of life. Collectively, our Members represent 78 million Americans, 17 million of whom are African-American. Our districts are rural as well as urban. Some of our Members represent majority-minority districts while others do not. If you are serious about addressing issues in the African-American community, you would be wise to tap into the decades of expertise held by Members of our Caucus.”

And Rep. Elijah Cummings, a former chair of the black caucus, also responded: .@RepCummings responds to Trump: "I have no idea why President Trump would make up a story about me like he did tod… https://t.co/D00pSNbg4M — Alex Moe (@AlexNBCNews) ID: 10546426





BuzzFeed News reached out to the White House and asked if they wanted to clarify Trump’s remarks to Ryan.

