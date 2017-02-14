And Now A Timeline Of White House Officials’ Many Contradictions On The Mike Flynn Scandal

Let’s recap quickly: White House National Security Advisor Michael Flynn resigned — or was forced to resign, depending on who you’re listening to — amid a scandal where he spoke with the Russian ambassador about sanctions in December, before President Trump took office, then misled the vice president about those conversations.
Flynn’s resignation letter was handed to Trump on Feb. 13. The next day, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer faced a barrage of questions about Flynn and the lead-up to his leaving office where Spicer contradicted earlier statements by White House personnel — including Trump himself.
2. So, here’s the timeline of events in the Flynn saga as the public learned about them, where some contradictions are apparent, followed later by the many contradictions that became clear on Tuesday. Warning: It is dang confusing.
Sean Spicer
3. SUNDAY, JAN. 15: Vice President Mike Pence goes on Face The Nation and says that Flynn’s conversation with the Russian Ambassador was just a friendly chat.
“I talked to Lt. Gen. Flynn about that conversation and actually was initiated on Christmas Day he had sent a text to the Russian ambassador to express not only Christmas wishes but sympathy for the loss of life in the airplane crash that took place,” Pence said.
Pence said he had personally spoken to Flynn, who assured him that the conversation was an informal chat — it turned out Pence was misled.
“It was strictly coincidental that they had a conversation. They did not discuss anything having to do with the United States’ decision to expel diplomats or impose censure against Russia,” Pence said on the show.
5. THURSDAY, FEB. 9: The Washington Post reports that Flynn and Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak had discussed sanctions that the Obama administration had imposed on Russia in December before the election.
This report, which cited nine sources, raised speculation that Flynn may have misled Pence when he told him that the two men did not discuss sanctions in December.
Flynn initially denied the allegations that he had discussed sanctions with Kislyak.
But he later walked this denial back, telling the Washington Post through his spokesman that “while he had no recollection of discussing sanctions, he couldn’t be certain that the topic never came up.”
The White House at the time denied that the two men discussed Russian sanctions.
7. FRIDAY, FEB. 10: Trump is asked aboard Air Force One about the reports that Flynn discussed sanctions with Russians. “I don’t know about that. I haven’t seen it,” Trump says, adding that he plans to “look into” it.
9. ABOUT AN HOUR LATER: Press Secretary Sean Spicer says that Trump is evaluating the Flynn situation
10. ABOUT 8:20 p.m. ET: The Washington Post reports that then-Acting Attorney General Sally Yates warned the White House counsel that Flynn may have misled officials about the call and could be vulnerable to Russian blackmail.
11. AT ROUGHLY 10:55 p.m. ET: Flynn resigns, saying he “inadvertently” briefed Pence and others with incomplete information about his call to the Russian ambassador.
“Unfortunately, because of the fast pace of events, I inadvertently briefed the vice president elect and others with incomplete information regarding my phone calls with the Russian ambassador,” Flynn wrote in his resignation letter. “I have sincerely apologized to the president and the vice president, and they have accepted my apology.”
13. TUESDAY, FEB. 14 around 7 a.m. ET: Kellyanne Conway appears on the Today Show and said that “Mike Flynn had decided it was best to resign.”
Conway repeatedly dodged interviewer Matt Lauer’s questions about why Flynn had continued as the national security adviser despite the Justice Department’s warning to the White House last month that he had misled officials and was vulnerable to blackmail by the Russians, finally prompting Lauer to tell Conway her response “makes no sense.”
15. 9:28 a.m.: President Trump blames the media.
16. 1:17 p.m. ET: Spicer takes to the podium for a tense daily briefing with reporters in the the White House. Now, let’s go over all the contradictions that occurred.
18. Spicer says that Trump asked for Flynn’s resignation and “he got it.”
This contradicted what Conway said earlier on the Today Show when she said that Flynn offered his resignation and Trump accepted it.
19. Spicer says that Trump was informed on Jan. 26 by White House counsel about conflicts with Flynn’s statement, and added that the White House was “reviewing and evaluating” the issue “on a daily basis for a few weeks” after officials were informed.
This contradicted what Trump said Friday aboard Air Force One, when he was asked if he had any response to the reports that Flynn discussed sanctions with Russians. Trump at the time said, “I don’t know about that. I haven’t seen it,” adding that he plans to “look into” it.
Asked why — if he was informed in late January about conflicts with Flynn’s statement — that Trump said he didn’t know about the situation, Spicer split hairs and said, “[Trump] was asked specifically if he was aware of a Washington Post story,” adding “he hadn’t seen that at the time.”
Pressed on what Trump knew when, Spicer said “of course [the president] was involved. I said he was aware of the situation right after the White House counsel informed him back in January.”
23. Then, at 6:24 p.m. ET, NBC News reported that Pence didn’t know about Yates’s warning until 15 days after it happened — and has to learn it from the Washington Post.
Correction: VP Pence was told about the DOJ warning on Flynn 15 days after the White House, sources tell NBC News… https://t.co/W0hyS2S4dh— NBC News (@NBCNews)
This came after Spicer said White House officials were dealing with the issue right after the Justice Department informed them about Flynn’s conversation.
- President Trump asked for Michael Flynn's resignation over charges the national security adviser lied about his talks with Russia, says the White House.
- Top Republicans are calling for more urgency to investigations into Flynn and Trump's Russia ties, and Sen. Roy Blunt says Flynn will likely have to testify.
- And the fallout from Flynn's resignation could lead to more members of Trump's White House leaving, including Flynn's deputy, K.T. McFarland.
- In other news, Kim Jong Un's brother — who was a frequent critic of the North Korean dictator — was killed under mysterious circumstances in Malaysia.