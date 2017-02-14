And Now A Timeline Of White House Officials’ Many Contradictions On The Mike Flynn Scandal

“I talked to Lt. Gen. Flynn about that conversation and actually was initiated on Christmas Day he had sent a text to the Russian ambassador to express not only Christmas wishes but sympathy for the loss of life in the airplane crash that took place,” Pence said.

Pence said he had personally spoken to Flynn, who assured him that the conversation was an informal chat — it turned out Pence was misled.

“It was strictly coincidental that they had a conversation. They did not discuss anything having to do with the United States’ decision to expel diplomats or impose censure against Russia,” Pence said on the show.