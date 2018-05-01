Kanye Is Still Pissed At Barack Obama For Calling Him A "Jackass" In 2009

West said he felt the president should've reached out to him, as they'd met years before when Obama was gearing up to run for office.

"The same person that sat down with me and my mom I think should’ve communicated to me directly and been like, ‘Yo, 'Ye... You know what it is! I’m in the room — it was just a joke,'" he said.

In 2015, Obama appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live and spoke of how he had met West and his mother in Chicago when he was still a senator.

"I love his music. He's incredibly creative," Obama said. But he disputed a quote that Kimmel read in which West claimed that the president had his phone number.

"I don't think I have his home number," Obama said.