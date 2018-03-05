Frances McDormand's Oscar Was Briefly Stolen From Her After The Awards Ceremony

Share On more Share On more

Frances McDormand at the Governors Ball on March 4, 2018.

Frances McDormand's Oscar, which she won in the Best Actress category for her role in Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri , was stolen and then safely returned to the actor after the big ceremony Sunday, police said. Los Angeles police said Terry Bryant, 47, was arrested on suspicion of grand theft and that his bail was set at $20,000. He allegedly stole the Oscar from McDormand's table at the Governors Ball, one of the many annual afterparty events of the season. "This is mine," Bryant can be seen saying in a Facebook video while holding McDormand's golden statue. "We got it tonight, baby." Bryant proceeds to talk about being at the ball and kisses the Oscar several times in the video. News of the incident spread online after New York Times culture reporter Cara Buckley tweeted an image of Bryant, saying security at the ball was looking for him.

Security at the Governors Ball are looking for this guy, who grabbed Frances McDormand’s Oscar and ran out with it. Wolfgang Puck’s photographer stopped him, got the Oscar back, and the guy disappeared back into the ball. Apparently Frances has said to let him go. #Oscars #Drama https://t.co/5tlsx4Ulwt

"I can confirm that, after a brief time apart last night, Frances and her Oscar were happily reunited," McDormand's rep told CNN. "They celebrated their reunion with a double cheeseburger from In-N-Out."

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences also issued a statement, saying McDormand and her Oscar were "happily reunited after a brief separation at last night's Governors Ball."

BuzzFeed News has reached out to McDormand's representatives for comment.

