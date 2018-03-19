 back to top
BuzzFeed Videos Quizzes Tasty As/Is
More Caret down

Cynthia Nixon Is Running For Governor Of New York

The award-winning actor will go head-to-head with Gov. Andrew Cuomo in September.

Originally posted on
Updated on
Michael Blackmon
Michael Blackmon
BuzzFeed News Reporter

Cynthia Nixon, actor, lifelong New Yorker, and now politician, announced Monday afternoon she would be running for governor of her home state.

Roy Rochlin / Getty Images

Nixon, who's best known for her work in the long-running late-'90s, early '00s HBO television series, Sex and the City, will now officially challenge Gov. Andrew Cuomo in the September Democratic primary.

I love New York, and today I'm announcing my candidacy for governor. Join us: https://t.co/9DwsxWW8xX
Cynthia Nixon @CynthiaNixon

I love New York, and today I'm announcing my candidacy for governor. Join us: https://t.co/9DwsxWW8xX

Reply Retweet Favorite

"New York is my home," says Nixon in her video declaring her candidacy. "I've never lived anywhere else."

"When I grew up here, it was just my mom and me in a one-bedroom, fifth-floor walk-up," Nixon continues, as the video displays footage of her interacting with her partner, Christine Marinoni, and their children.

Nixon then calls for "our government to work again" before listing problems such as health care, mass incarceration, and the broken New York City subway system.

"We are sick of politicians who care more about headlines and power than they do about us," she said.

BuzzFeed News has reached out to Cuomo's office for comment, as well as Nixon's camp for further comment.

Advertisement

From the start, online reaction to the news was strong and ranged from people being really shocked to people being very enthusiastic.

We knew it was coming but I am still flabbergasted. https://t.co/cxG6kGrBXC
Laura DiAngelo @lauradovely

We knew it was coming but I am still flabbergasted. https://t.co/cxG6kGrBXC

Reply Retweet Favorite

Rosie Perez (Do the Right Thing, White Men Can't Jump, Fearless) was stunned too.

WOW! @CynthiaNixon IS RUNNING FOR NEW YORK GOVERNOR. https://t.co/wCQS2QVE6L
Rosie Perez @rosieperezbklyn

WOW! @CynthiaNixon IS RUNNING FOR NEW YORK GOVERNOR. https://t.co/wCQS2QVE6L

Reply Retweet Favorite

And folks couldn't help but point out that running for governor is something that her character on SATC totally would've done.

OMG WHAT A MIRANDA https://t.co/qQH2tQbBcs
Don't Make This Joke @ThisJokeIsDone

OMG WHAT A MIRANDA https://t.co/qQH2tQbBcs

Reply Retweet Favorite

Seriously, as you can imagine, there was no shortage of jokes about the show.

Samantha: I don't believe in the Republican party or the Democratic party. I just believe in parties. Miranda: https://t.co/uFWHV7nEFB
Caro @socarolinesays

Samantha: I don't believe in the Republican party or the Democratic party. I just believe in parties. Miranda: https://t.co/uFWHV7nEFB

Reply Retweet Favorite
Advertisement

Likeeeee a lot.

Her slogan should be: I'm a Miranda You're a Miranda We're all Mirandas https://t.co/GT7McHdzVw
Alex Zalben @azalben

Her slogan should be: I'm a Miranda You're a Miranda We're all Mirandas https://t.co/GT7McHdzVw

Reply Retweet Favorite

I told you there were a bunch.

I will vote for anyone who runs on a platform of "We Don't Need A Third 'Sex And The City' Movie" https://t.co/qVpKo7rFv4
Jarett Wieselman @JarettSays

I will vote for anyone who runs on a platform of "We Don't Need A Third 'Sex And The City' Movie" https://t.co/qVpKo7rFv4

Reply Retweet Favorite

But there were others who engaged with problems Nixon hopes to mend, like the subway system.

She had me at "fix the subway." https://t.co/bW9XS0Bkkm
Baratunde @baratunde

She had me at "fix the subway." https://t.co/bW9XS0Bkkm

Reply Retweet Favorite

Alexander Kaufman, a reporter at Huffington Post, noted that Nixon highlighted Newburgh, New York, in her candidacy video — a city currently dealing with a clean-water crisis.

52 seconds in, Cynthia Nixon's ad features a shot of Newburgh, New York, the impoverished Hudson Valley city suing the Cuomo administration over the failure to clean up the chemical tainting its water https://t.co/mtYpZjplWz https://t.co/uCCPL5QvQs
Alexander Kaufman @AlexCKaufman

52 seconds in, Cynthia Nixon's ad features a shot of Newburgh, New York, the impoverished Hudson Valley city suing the Cuomo administration over the failure to clean up the chemical tainting its water https://t.co/mtYpZjplWz https://t.co/uCCPL5QvQs

Reply Retweet Favorite

And though most people seemed to praise the news of Nixon's candidacy with breathless adoration, there were others who seemed skeptical. "A celebrity with zero policymaking experience running for executive office? What could go wrong!?" one person wrote.

A celebrity with zero policymaking experience running for executive office? What could go wrong!? https://t.co/O5CBWyUhk5
Duker @doubleohduke

A celebrity with zero policymaking experience running for executive office? What could go wrong!? https://t.co/O5CBWyUhk5

Reply Retweet Favorite

"Run for NYC city council," another said, making it known they were against celebrities running for office without a history of experience as an elected official. "Learn how things work. Show that you can be accountable to the public."

No. More. Celebrities. In. Politics. Without. A. Foundation. Of. Local. Elected. Experience. Run for NYC city council. Learn how things work. Show that you can be accountable to the public. Using your name to rise above your experience &amp; education is what Trump did. https://t.co/tYVvoitS5N
💜🏳️‍🌈 ♿️✡️ Mx. Amadi @amaditalks

No. More. Celebrities. In. Politics. Without. A. Foundation. Of. Local. Elected. Experience. Run for NYC city council. Learn how things work. Show that you can be accountable to the public. Using your name to rise above your experience &amp; education is what Trump did. https://t.co/tYVvoitS5N

Reply Retweet Favorite

Michael Blackmon is an entertainment writer with BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.

Contact Michael Blackmon at michael.blackmon@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by
Get the BuzzFeed App Get the BuzzFeed App
Promoted
Promoted by
Advertisement

Connect With USNews

Advertisement