In a statement released by the US State Department, Tillerson said Warmbier is en route to the US, and added that the US is still working to secure the release of three other US citizens detained in North Korea. Warmbier's parents told the Washington Post that he was in a coma and had been medically evacuated through an American military base in Japan.

Warmbier's release came on the same day former NBA star Dennis Rodman traveled to North Korea.

At a tearful press conference in February 2016, Warmbier read a prepared statement and said he tried to take an "important political slogan from the staff-only area of the Yanggakdo International Hotel." He said that he had been offered a car and membership in a secret society at his school if he brought the political banner home. His statement was likely made under duress and there's no way to confirm whether it's true.

Otto Warmbier, 22, was detained in the North Korean capital in January last year and accused of committing a "hostile act" while visiting the secretive state with a tour group. Two months later, the University of Virginia student, who is originally from Cincinnati, was sentenced to 15 years in prison and hard labour after a trial lasting just one hour.

BEIJING — North Korea has released an American college student imprisoned last year for stealing a propaganda poster from his Pyongyang hotel, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson announced Tuesday.

Before his testimony before the SFRC on FY18 budget, Secretary Tillerson spoke about the release of Otto Warmbier

Andray Abrahamian, a North Korea researcher at Macquarie University, said the release could be Pyongyang's way of signaling to Washington that it is open to negotiation.



"This is a really public way to send a positive signal to DC that deals can be made," he said.



It's unclear whether there is any link between Rodman's visit and Warmbier's release, but it coincides with the eccentric former basketball star's fifth visit to the country. Asked whether Rodman had been in touch with the US government before his trip, or whether he was going in any official capacity, the US Embassy in Beijing did not respond to a request for comment on Tuesday.



The State Department declined to comment about Rodman's trip on Monday night.

In recent years, North Korea has only released detainees after visits from high-ranking former government officials including former President Bill Clinton. After an earlier trip in 2014, Rodman criticized Kenneth Bae, an American missionary who was then being held in North Korea. The basketball star lost his temper with a CNN interviewer who asked whether Rodman planned to advocate on Bae's behalf.

There are also no details on how Rodman's trip came about — whether he asked to return or if he was invited by North Korean officials. Rodman has claimed that he and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, a dictator whose government regularly threatens the US with nuclear strikes, as a "friend."

North Korea has dialed up military provocations since Trump took office, conducing multiple missile tests despite increasingly stringent international sanctions.

Some ministries within the North Korean government have been enthusiastic about engaging with Rodman at a time of increased tensions between Pyongyang and Washington over North Korea's nuclear program, according to analysts with knowledge of Rodman's previous trips.



"The North Korean Foreign Ministry recently has been seeking ways to reduce tensions with the US, and the ministry believed that now would be a good time [for him] to visit," said Daniel A. Pinkston, a lecturer in international relations at Troy University who has advised Rodman in the past. He added that the North Korean government also prizes sports promotion.



Such trips generally take months to put together and involve approvals at a high level in North Korea.

Approached by reporters during a stopover in Beijing before he headed to Pyongyang, Rodman declined to answer questions about the specific goals of his trip.

Still, not all groups in the country were happy to have Rodman back, Abrahamian said.

"There was some bureaucratic conflict over Rodman," he said. "Some groups saw it as a potential opportunity to reach out to the US, and others saw him as a potential problem ... The fact that he's been invited suggests that Kim Jong Un is is at least not unhappy to have him back, though I'm not sure they'll meet."

