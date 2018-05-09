Share On more Share On more

Mike Pompeo meeting with Kim Jong Un in North Korea over the Easter weekend.

Three Americans detained in North Korea have been released and are flying back to the US with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, President Trump said Wednesday.



Trump said the men "seem to be in good health". Their release comes ahead of a planned meeting between Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

Trump also said a time and a place had been agreed for this meeting, without elaborating.

The announcement came after Pompeo, while still CIA director and awaiting his confirmation as Secretary of State, visited Kim in Pyongyang for the second time in as many months.

