Three Americans detained in North Korea have been released and are flying back to the US with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, President Trump said Wednesday.
Trump said the men "seem to be in good health". Their release comes ahead of a planned meeting between Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.
Trump also said a time and a place had been agreed for this meeting, without elaborating.
The announcement came after Pompeo, while still CIA director and awaiting his confirmation as Secretary of State, visited Kim in Pyongyang for the second time in as many months.
Two of the detained Americans, Kim Sang-duk and Kim Hak-song, were teaching at a foreign-funded university in the country's capital called the Pyongyang University of Science and Technology. They were detained in April and May of last year respectively.
A third American, Kim Dong-chul was detained in 2015 and accused of espionage.
Trump hinted earlier this month that their release was imminent when he tweeted that people should "stay tuned" for news about their situation. But despite saying that the Obama administration had requested the three men be released, two out of the three were detained after Trump became president.
This is a developing news story. Follow BuzzFeed News on Twitter for the latest updates.
Megha Rajagopalan is the Asia correspondent at BuzzFeed News.
Contact Megha Rajagopalan at megha.rajagopalan@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.