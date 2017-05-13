China's Investors Are Much Warier Now About Investing In A Kushner Family Project

A projector screen shows a footage of U.S. President Donald Trump as workers wait for investors at a reception desk during an event promoting EB-5 investment in a Kushner Companies development previous

If a roomful of Chinese investors in a ritzy hotel in southern China hoped to glean insight into the connection between White House advisor Jared Kushner's family real estate firm and the Trump administration on Saturday, they likely left more confused than ever.

A presentation by partners of Kushner Companies in the wealthy southern city of Shenzhen was scrubbed clean of nearly all references to President Donald Trump after a flurry of criticism from the press and US lawmakers this week suggesting the company was using Kushner's links to the president to attract rich Chinese investors. Nicole Kushner Meyer, Jared Kushner's sister, appeared at earlier events in Beijing and Shanghai to promote the New Jersey development project, giving a presentation that featured a photo of Trump and mentioning her relationship with her family.

Meyer later offered an apology for mentioning her brother, saying it had not been an effort to lure investors. A spokesman for the company said earlier this week that Meyer would not attend similar events this weekend, the Washington Post reported. On Saturday, an event organizer blamed her cancelation on the press.

“From its debut, all aspects of this project were met with heated discussion both within China and abroad," Yu Li, the moderator of the event, told the crowd. "So because of the influence of foreign media, the developer regrettably canceled the trip today."

The Shenzhen event is one of a series of panels organized this month across China, which Kushner Companies and its partners are using to attract investment in a planned luxury development project in Jersey City, through a visa program called EB-5, which allows wealthy foreign investors a possible pathway to a US visa — provided they put at least $500,000 towards job-creating projects.

Critics of the EB-5 program say it has been used by property developers to finance upscale developments in the wealthiest corners of the US instead of developing and providing jobs in low-income areas. But despite proposals to raise the minimum investment and toughen scrutiny of applicants, Congress decided last week to extend the program until September, a decision that the president has signed off on. It's unclear which, if any, changes will eventually be adopted.



Presenters on Saturday urged investors to put their money in as soon as possible before the rules tighten, saying changes were "inevitable."