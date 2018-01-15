We Asked People In Hawaii How It Felt To Think An Inbound Missile Was Heading For Them

Michelle Broder Van Dyke / Via BuzzFeed News

The Rooneys were at their hotel in Waikiki when the alert went out Saturday morning.

Steve: "All of a sudden there was hysteria."

Cindy: "People started running off the beach. Nobody knew what to do. I asked at the desk. They said they had never got a message like that before. Then I talked to someone else who lives here, who said usually there's a siren that comes on if there's a real message."

Ava: "It was that alert you get on your phone. I didn't know what half of it meant. I didn't know what ballistic meant. I didn't know any of that. And I was upstairs by myself. As soon as I got it, I was in the middle of FaceTiming a friend from home and I was just like 'Oh my god. What does this mean?' I started pacing back in forth in my room. I had just woken up 10 minutes before....My dad comes into the room, and he's trying to get me in some real clothes. And I'm like 'What does this mean?' And he's like 'It means we have a few minutes.' I was terrified.

The only thing going through my head was Donald Trump actually started a nuclear war over Twitter. That was the only thing going through my head — I had to stop myself from crying, because everyone here is going through the same thing. It was crazy. I was looking outside of my window and half of the people outside were normal and the other half of people were running off the beach into the lobbies."

Cindy: "I didn't know how long we were going to have stay up in the room, so I wanted to bring up some food for [Ava], so I went to the hotel restaurant, which was empty, and they said their manager had instructed them not to serve until they knew what was going on. And then I thought 'Hmmm maybe this is real.' So I went upstairs."

Ava: "We both [her and Steve] go downstairs in the elevator, and the lobby is packed. I don't see my mom anywhere, so I'm freaking out. I'm trying to call her, but all the circuits are busy. I just called and it kept failing. I was about to run outside to call my mom, even though I wasn't supposed to do that. Meanwhile, she was just trying to get me food. I don't know what she was going to do — come down with an egg's Benedict during the atomic bomb?"

Steve: "We are right here near Pearl Harbor, which is probably one of the most fortified places in the world. It gives you a sense of safety. I have friends in Riyadh where they've had missiles blown over the city twice in the last few months. They don't get much warning, but they manage to shoot them down."