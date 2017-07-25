Trump Used A Boy Scout Gathering To Launch Political Attacks And Troop Leaders Are Not Happy

"It sickens me," a troop leader said after the president's speech.

President Donald Trump delivered an overtly political speech Monday to a national gathering of thousands of Boy Scouts in West Virginia, prompting criticism from current and former troop leaders.

Trump kicked off his speech to throngs of 12 to 18-year-olds at the National Scout Jamboree, by asking rhetorically "Who the hell wants to speak about politics when I'm in front of the Boy Scouts, right?" He then spent most of the speech talking about politics. Over the course of his 35 minute address, Trump joked about firing Tom Price, the secretary of Health and Human Services, if Republican efforts to repeal Obamacare fail; criticized the "fake media" several times; celebrated the margin of his electoral victory over Hillary Clinton; and bragged about the economy and stock market. The president also boasted over the size of the crowd, claiming a record 45,000 people were in attendance, but that the news media would report "it's about 200." “What do you think the chances are that this incredible, massive crowd, record-setting, is going to be shown on television tonight? One percent or zero,” he told the gathering. "The fake media will say President Trump spoke before a small crowd of Boy Scouts today. That's some — that is some crowd. Fake media, fake news." The Boy Scouts of America told BuzzFeed News in a statement it could not confirm Trump's claim.

"We cannot estimate the size at tonight's event," the Boy Scouts of America said, "but we can tell you the Boy Scouts of America welcomed 40,000 Scouts, Venturers, volunteers and other participants to the Summit Bechtel Reserve in West Virginia for the National Scout Jamboree, Scouting's largest event in celebration of adventure, service and conservation."

Trump brought up Washington, DC, which he called "the swamp," saying his disparaging nickname for the nation's capital should be changed to "the cesspool or perhaps the word sewer, but it's not good." The president noted members of his cabinet who were former Boy Scouts, including Price, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, and Vice President Mike Pence. "Many of my top advisers in the White House were scouts. Ten members of my cabinet were scouts," Trump said. "Can you believe that?" He also discussed the Republican effort to repeal former President Obama's health care law, the Affordable Care Act, saying Price had "better" get the votes to "kill this horrible thing known as Obamacare that's really hurting us. "By the way, you're going to get the votes?" Trump said to Price. "He better get 'em. He better get 'em. Oh, he better." "Otherwise," Trump continued, "I'll say, Tom, you're fired. I'll get somebody."



He also brought up the so-called war on Christmas, telling the scouts, "In the Scout Oath, you pledge on your honor to do your best and to do your duty to God and your country. And by the way, under the Trump administration, you’ll be saying, merry Christmas again when you go shopping. Believe me. Merry Christmas. " Trump said the Boy Scouts will "never ever let us down" and then pivoted to the US military, praising the "billions and billions and billions" his administration was pouring into defense. "Billions of dollars," Trump said. "New planes. New ships. Great equipment for our people." Trump concluded the speech by saying he was proud of Boy Scouts and that he had known many in his life who were "winners."

"Remember your duty, honor your history, take care of the people God put into your life and love and cherish your great country," Trump said. "You are very special people." "If you do what we say, I promise that you will live scouting's adventure every single day of your life and you will win, win, win and you will help people in doing so," Trump concluded. In response to questions about the speech, the Boy Scouts of America said it is a "non-partisan" organization and has invited every sitting president to speak. “The Boy Scouts of America is wholly non-partisan and does not promote any one position, product, service, political candidate or philosophy," it said in a statement. "The invitation for the sitting U.S. President to visit the National Jamboree is a long-standing tradition and is in no way an endorsement of any political party or specific policies." “The sitting U.S. President serves as the BSA’s honorary president. It is our long-standing custom to invite the U.S. President to the National Jamboree," it said. But current and former Boy Scout troop leaders criticized Trump's politicization of the event.

As a Scout leader, my stomach is in knots about what Trump did today. If you haven't watched it yet, don't. It's downright icky.

This is nauseating. I'm an Eagle Scout and a former scoutmaster. The BSA was never partisan. https://t.co/T6W2jGx8eE

Ray Hagen, a fundraising coordinator for a troop in Minnesota, told BuzzFeed News he was "disappointed" with Trump's speech.

