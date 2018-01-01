Police Identify Gunman In "Ambush-Style" Shooting That Left One Sheriff's Deputy Dead, Four Others Injured

Law enforcement have identified the gunman who shot five officers, killing one of them, and two civilians in an "ambush-style" shootout at his Colorado apartment on Sunday as 37-year-old Matthew Riehl.
A YouTube user with the same name had posted on Dec. 13, saying that the Douglas County Sheriff Tony Spurlock should be fired and replaced by him, according to the Associated Press. The motive for the shooting is still unknown.
The gun battle started after officers were called to an apartment building in Highlands Ranch, Colorado, because of a complaint around 5:15 am, after being called for the same reason to the same location about four hours earlier.
It's not exactly clear what the suspect was doing when officers were called or what happened once they arrived, but Spurlock described the shooting Sunday as “an ambush-type attack on our officers.”
Officers went inside of the apartment complex after a resident let them in, Spurlock said, and were shot "almost immediately," and the shooter barricaded himself in the bathroom.
“I do know that all of them were shot very, very quickly,” Spurlock said at a news conference. “And they all went down almost within seconds of each other....He knew we were coming. We obviously let him know that we were there to investigate a disturbance.”
Douglas County Sheriff's Deputy Zackari Parrish, 29, was killed in the encounter, after being shot multiple times. Sheriff's deputies Mike Doyle, 28, Taylor Davis, 30, Jeff Pelle, 32, were also shot and injured, and were unable to pull Parrish out of the scene as bullets continued to rain down on them. Spurlock said the four deputies injured are all in stable condition.
The gunman also shot two bystanders during the attack. They are suffering non-life threatening injuries, Spurlock said.
The suspect was later killed in a shootout with the SWAT team. During that exchange, Tom O’Donnell, 41, an officer with the nearby Castle Rock Police Department, was injured, but he is also in stable condition, according to Spurlock.
Spurlock said the suspect shot at least 100 rounds during the attack.
While many details still remain unclear, Spurlock said the sheriff's department hoped that the officers' body cameras would help shed light on what happened during the deadly incident. He also said that the officers talked to the gunman and his roommate before Riehl barricaded himself in the bathroom. The roommate is cooperating with authorities, according to the sheriff.
The Associated Press reported Sunday that Riehl had repeatedly posted online rants. Though some of them still appeared on his page, one called "Fire Sheriff Spurlock" seemed to have been removed by Sunday night.
In that video, Riehl identified himself as a libertarian, but was generally vague about his political beliefs, according to the AP. He then expressed contempt for the Douglas County Sheriff's department, calling out one officer in particular who he derides as a pimp. He later talked about Spurlock and called him a "clown" who would fail in the next election.
In some of the videos he is seen wearing an Iraq combat veteran hat. A National Guard spokesperson told Denver7 that Riehl briefly served in Iraq.
Parrish had been an officer for about three years, and previously served with the Castle Rock Police Department. He is survived by his wife and two kids.
President Donald Trump tweeted his condolences Sunday, stating that "we love our police and law enforcement."
