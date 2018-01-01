Police Identify Gunman In "Ambush-Style" Shooting That Left One Sheriff's Deputy Dead, Four Others Injured

Law enforcement have identified the gunman who shot five officers, killing one of them, and two civilians in an "ambush-style" shootout at his Colorado apartment on Sunday as 37-year-old Matthew Riehl.

A YouTube user with the same name had posted on Dec. 13, saying that the Douglas County Sheriff Tony Spurlock should be fired and replaced by him, according to the Associated Press. The motive for the shooting is still unknown.

The gun battle started after officers were called to an apartment building in Highlands Ranch, Colorado, because of a complaint around 5:15 am, after being called for the same reason to the same location about four hours earlier.

It's not exactly clear what the suspect was doing when officers were called or what happened once they arrived, but Spurlock described the shooting Sunday as “an ambush-type attack on our officers.”

BuzzFeed News reached out to the Douglas County Sheriff's Apartment for more information.

Officers went inside of the apartment complex after a resident let them in, Spurlock said, and were shot "almost immediately," and the shooter barricaded himself in the bathroom.

“I do know that all of them were shot very, very quickly,” Spurlock said at a news conference. “And they all went down almost within seconds of each other....He knew we were coming. We obviously let him know that we were there to investigate a disturbance.”