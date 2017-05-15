People Are Not Happy With The New Miss USA's Answer About Health Care

Starting with its opening sequence, the pageant, formerly owned by President Donald Trump, made a point of celebrating the diversity of its contestants. The pageant included five women who immigrated to the US at a young age, and a majority of the top 10 finalists were women of color.

McCullough is a scientist who works for the US Nuclear Regulatory Commission. Early on in the pageant, she told judges Sunday about her commitment to advancing women in science, technology, and math.