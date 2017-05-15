People Are Not Happy With The New Miss USA's Answer About Health Care

On Sunday, a new Miss USA was crowned — District of Columbia’s Kara McCullough 👸🏾
Some people were really excited about how diverse this year's Miss USA contest looked.
But when people heard the 25-year-old say that healthcare in America is a "privilege" they were a little... shocked.
Her remarks, which come amid a heated national debate over healthcare legislation, drew strong responses on Twitter.
People were impressed by McCullough's resume — but her answer about healthcare left some confused.
Some people just thought her answer was "not smart."
Some said her answer didn't matter — and that celebrating McCullough's win was more important.
Other people were totally digging her answer.
Michelle Broder Van Dyke is a reporter and night editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in Hawaii.
Contact Michelle Broder Van Dyke at michelle@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.