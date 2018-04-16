James Comey Says There's "Some Evidence" Donald Trump Obstructed Justice

In a wide-ranging interview with ABC News on Sunday, former FBI director James Comey said that there's "certainly some evidence of obstruction of justice" on the part of President Donald Trump, and said it is possible that Russians have compromising information about the president.

The five-hour interview kicked off a publicity tour for Comey's memoir "A Higher Loyalty," which details his brief stint working under Trump. In both the interview and the book, Comey — served as FBI director from 2013 until Trump fired him in May — describes the president as being "morally unfit" to hold office.

"A person who sees moral equivalence in Charlottesville, who talks about and treats women like they're pieces of meat, who lies constantly about matters big and small and insists the American people believe it, that person's not fit to be president of the United States, on moral grounds," Comey told ABC's George Stephanopoulos. "And that's not a policy statement. Again, I don't care what your views are on guns or immigration or taxes."



Asked about whether Trump had obstructed justice — including with his request to end the FBI's investigation into his first national security advisor Michael Flynn — the former FBI director responded, "possibly."



“There’s certainly some evidence of obstruction of justice,” Comey said.



The interview escalated the ongoing battle between Comey and the president, who just hours had tweeted that his former FBI director was "slimeball" and "the WORST FBI Director in history, by far!"