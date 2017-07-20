Amazon Will Sell Kenmore Appliances, And Other Retailers Are Awash

Another day, another Amazon move sending rivals' shares crashing.



The beleaguered retailer Sears said on Thursday that it would sell its full line of Kenmore brand appliances on Amazon, including appliances equipped with Alexa, Amazon's smart home software.

The announcement is weighing on Sears' rivals. At the close of trading on Thursday, Home Depot shares were down around 4.1%, Lowe's shares fell 5.6%, and shares of competing appliance brand Whirlpool declined 4.4%

Sears shares rose 10.6% and Amazon shares are basically unmoved.

This is just the latest example of how Amazon's moves can echo across the retail landscape. When the company announced its deal to buy Whole Foods last month, retail and grocery stocks shuddered and fell dramatically. Shares of the recently public Blue Apron fell by 11% earlier this week when journalists discovered an Amazon trademark filing for a meal-kit service, and continued to fall the next day when Amazon-brand meal kits were found on its website for customers in the Seattle area.



The stock decline of Amazon's new rivals in the appliance business shows just how terrified investors are of the e-commerce behemoth. Sears itself is only worth just over $1 billion, while the market value of Home Depot and Lowe's declined by $3.6 billion and $7.6 billion respectively. Amazon, which is worth almost $500 billion, saw its market value change a mere $875 million.