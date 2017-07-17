Amazon Could Get Into Meal Kits, And It's Crushing Blue Apron

Investors think the meal-kit delivery service Blue Apron has a very dangerous enemy: Amazon.

Shares of the newly public meal-kit company dived again on Monday morning following news that Amazon had applied to trademark the phrase "We do the prep. You be the chef," suggesting that the e-commerce giant is planning to launch its own prepared meal-kit service.



Blue Apron's stock fell about 11% to $6.55 as of noon on Monday, down 35% from its initial public offering price of $10. The IPO had originally been projected to be priced between $15 and $17, but fell as concerns mounted about Blue Apron's high marketing spending, and due to pressure from Amazon's plan to buy Whole Foods.



The trademark application is for "prepared food kits composed of meat, poultry, fish, seafood, fruit and/or and vegetables and also including sauces or seasonings, ready for cooking and assembly as a meal" as well as frozen meals. While the filing doesn't mention delivery specifically, it is listed under, among other things, "retail store services and online retail store services in the field of fresh and prepared foods and dry goods."