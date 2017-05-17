Get Our App!
Live Updates: Here’s Everything You Need To Know About Google IO 2017

Google is holding its annual developer’s conference in Mountain View, California on Wednesday. The company is expected to talk about its new Android O mobile operating system, its efforts in artificial intelligence, a new version of its Assistant for Apple’s iOS, and more.

BuzzFeed News San Francisco Bureau Chief
BuzzFeed News Reporter
BuzzFeed News Reporter
BuzzFeed News Junior Producer
Reporting From Mountain View, CA

Welcome to Google IO

Google I/O 2017 is being held at Shoreline Amphitheater again this year — a Mountain View, California, concert venue with a capacity of 22,500 that’s adjacent to its main campus. There likely will not be anywhere close to that number of people here attending today (last year there were about 7,000 attendees) but if last year is any guide, Google will use the venue’s open air setting for a carnival-like collection of walk-through exhibits, showcasing everything it rolls out today. The keynote address begins at10:00 am PT. We’ll be bringing you updates throughout the event.

Google Lens, A Camera That Understands The Real World

Google Lens is a new camera feature that you can use to make sense of the world around you. Lens uses computer vision technology, and Google CEO Sundar Pichai gave a few examples of what it’s capable of: You can point Lens at a flower and it will tell you what type of flower it is, or you can point it at a restaurant on the street and it will show you its rating and other relevant information. You can point it at a Wi-Fi router’s label that shows the network and password information, and it will connect you to the Wi-Fi network.

Google’s Massive Scale

Google CEO Sundar Pichai ran through his product catalogue, delivering a tour de force update on the size of Google products, announcing that Android just passed 2 billion active devices. Here are some other numbers that describe Google’s massive size, according to Pichai: Every day, users watch over 1 billion hours on YouTube, and they navigate over 1 billion kilometers on Google Maps. They upload 3 billion objects to Google Drive every week, and 1.2 billion photos to Google Photos daily. “It’s a privilege to serve users at this scale,” Pichai said.

