Live Updates: Here’s Everything You Need To Know About Google IO 2017
Google is holding its annual developer’s conference in Mountain View, California on Wednesday. The company is expected to talk about its new Android O mobile operating system, its efforts in artificial intelligence, a new version of its Assistant for Apple’s iOS, and more.
Welcome to Google IO
Google I/O 2017 is being held at Shoreline Amphitheater again this year — a Mountain View, California, concert venue with a capacity of 22,500 that’s adjacent to its main campus. There likely will not be anywhere close to that number of people here attending today (last year there were about 7,000 attendees) but if last year is any guide, Google will use the venue’s open air setting for a carnival-like collection of walk-through exhibits, showcasing everything it rolls out today. The keynote address begins at10:00 am PT. We’ll be bringing you updates throughout the event.
Updates
Google Lens, A Camera That Understands The Real World
Google Lens is a new camera feature that you can use to make sense of the world around you. Lens uses computer vision technology, and Google CEO Sundar Pichai gave a few examples of what it’s capable of: You can point Lens at a flower and it will tell you what type of flower it is, or you can point it at a restaurant on the street and it will show you its rating and other relevant information. You can point it at a Wi-Fi router’s label that shows the network and password information, and it will connect you to the Wi-Fi network.
Google’s Massive Scale
Google CEO Sundar Pichai ran through his product catalogue, delivering a tour de force update on the size of Google products, announcing that Android just passed 2 billion active devices. Here are some other numbers that describe Google’s massive size, according to Pichai: Every day, users watch over 1 billion hours on YouTube, and they navigate over 1 billion kilometers on Google Maps. They upload 3 billion objects to Google Drive every week, and 1.2 billion photos to Google Photos daily. “It’s a privilege to serve users at this scale,” Pichai said.
- The Senate Intelligence Committee has asked former FBI director James Comey to testify and for the FBI to turn over any memos he took about Trump.
- Democrats are openly talking about impeachment amid the fallout from reports that Trump asked Comey to stop the investigation of Mike Flynn.
- Army whistleblower Chelsea Manning has been freed from prison after seven years. Her 35-year sentence was commuted by Obama.
- The internet is having a field day with a hot new trend for summer 2017: rompers for men🔥👨