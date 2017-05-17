Google Wants To Help You Get A Job

Google is going to help you find a job, starting right from the search bar.

CEO Sundar Pichai announced "Google for Jobs" — a new product that's supposed to make it easier to find a job, regardless of your skill and experience level — at the company's annual developer conference in Silicon Valley Wednesday.

"Whether you're in community college looking for a barista job, a teacher who's relocating across the country and wants a teaching a job, or someone who's looking for work in construction, the product should do a great job of finding that for you," Pichai said.

The new job search tool will roll out in the US over the next few weeks, with a global launch to follow. After that, job seekers will be served job openings natively within their Google search results, according to USA Today.