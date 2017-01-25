Drew Angerer / Getty Images ID: 10397204

President Donald Trump signed two executive orders Wednesday that will begin construction of a wall along the US-Mexico border and strip funding for sanctuary cities.

The first will be an order to “build a large physical barrier on the southern border,” Press Secretary Sean Spicer said. “This will stem the flow of drugs, crime, illegal immigration into the United States and yes, one way or another as the president has said before, Mexico will pay for it.”

The order will “create more detention agreements along the southern border to make it easier and cheaper to detain” people “and return them to their country of origin.”

The order will also end “the catch and release policy,” Spicer said, adding, “we’ll prioritize the prosecution and deportation of illegal immigrants who have otherwise violated our laws.”

The second executive order will focus on “enhancing public safety in the interior of the United States,” Spicer said — such as stripping funds from sanctuary cities.



“The State Department will withhold visas and use other tools to make sure countries accept and return the criminals that came from their country,” he added, saying “we’re going to strip federal grant money” from “states and cities that harbor illegal immigrants.”





