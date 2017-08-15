Trump Defended Torch-Wielding White Supremacists As Having Protested "Very Quietly"

Share On more Share On more

President Donald Trump on Tuesday defended the torch-wielding white supremacists who marched in Charlottesville, Virginia, Friday night, saying "there were people protesting very quietly the taking down of the statute of Robert E. Lee."

During a press conference from Trump Tower in New York, the president went on a wide-ranging defense of protests that led to violence and three deaths in Virginia over the weekend.

"So I only tell you this," he said. "There are two sides to a story. I thought what took place was horrible moment for our country, a horrible moment. But there are two sides to the country."



Several hundred white supremacists descended on the University of Virginia's campus Friday for a torchlit rally ahead of Saturday's "Unite The Right" demonstration.

Videos from Friday showed marchers holding tiki torches while chanting "end immigration," "one people, one nation," and "blood and soil" — a Nazi-linked ideology based on ethnic descent and territory.