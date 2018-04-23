Multiple People Have Died After A Van Struck Pedestrians In Toronto

Share On more Share On more

Police estimate between eight and 10 pedestrians were struck by a white van in Toronto Monday afternoon, police said.



Police confirmed to BuzzFeed News that officers located the van and the driver is in custody. A spokesperson for the police department said they do not yet know the cause of the collision.



A spokesperson for the Toronto fire department told BuzzFeed News there are "multiple casualties."

The collision occurred just before 1:30 p.m near Yonge Street and Finch Avenue.



A BuzzFeed News reporter at the scene saw two bodies covered with an orange tarp on the sidewalk.