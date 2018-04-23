Multiple People Have Died After A Van Struck Pedestrians In Toronto

Police estimate between eight and 10 pedestrians were struck by a white van in Toronto Monday afternoon, police said.
Police confirmed to BuzzFeed News that officers located the van and the driver is in custody. A spokesperson for the police department said they do not yet know the cause of the collision.
A spokesperson for the Toronto fire department told BuzzFeed News there are "multiple casualties."
The collision occurred just before 1:30 p.m near Yonge Street and Finch Avenue.
A BuzzFeed News reporter at the scene saw two bodies covered with an orange tarp on the sidewalk.
Amir Bahneyeh told BuzzFeed News he saw the van driving fast and zig-zagging before striking pedestrians. He said people were screaming and running inside buildings.
Several people tweeted dramatic video of police confronting the driver. Here's the confrontation from an aerial view:
Some people shared photos purportedly showing the van.
The number of victims and the extent of injuries is not yet known. Sunnybrook Hospital tweeted it has received seven patients from the scene to its trauma center.
Saman Tabasinejad, who was in the area shortly after the collision, shared a video from the scene.
Others shared images from the scene on Snapchat:
Toronto Mayor John Tory issued a statement saying he has offered "any and all assistance that the City can provide to police to help this investigation."
This is a developing story. Check back for updates and follow BuzzFeed News on Twitter.
