People Can't Stop Sharing This Fake List Of Trump's Catering Demands

"The Trump catering menu thing is obviously fake, but if it was true, it'd only be like the 8th most outrageous thing in the last two weeks."

Mary Ann Georgantopoulos
Mary Ann Georgantopoulos
BuzzFeed News Reporter

Donald Trump has embarked on his first foreign trip as president and is scheduled to travel to five countries — including Saudi Arabia and Israel — in the span of nine days.

Jack Guez / AFP / Getty Images

With Trump off US soil for the first time as president, people are sharing a pretty demanding — but totally fake — list of the president's catering requirements for the trip.

The catering requirements for #TrumpInIsrael seem kinda OCD: 6 boxes of Double Stuffed @Oreo cookies---unwrapped &… https://t.co/X715aVrAWn
Anna Ahronheim @AAhronheim

The catering requirements for #TrumpInIsrael seem kinda OCD: 6 boxes of Double Stuffed @Oreo cookies---unwrapped &… https://t.co/X715aVrAWn

The list includes six boxes of double-stuffed Oreos, unwrapped and stacked in rows of eight, two cartons of KFC paper napkins — specifically KFC — three gallons of buttermilk, three microwave ovens, which must remain unplugged, and five maps of the electoral college win.

The list appears to have originated with a government parody account, which tweeted it on Friday.

Pres has a lot of demands for his Middle East trip.
Rogue WH Snr Advisor @RogueSNRadvisor

Pres has a lot of demands for his Middle East trip.

Most people were quickly able to discern that this list is not real

If you want to know who not to follow on twitter, just find every person who can't discern that the trump catering list is fake.
Cherry Enjoyer @JohnCzahor

If you want to know who not to follow on twitter, just find every person who can't discern that the trump catering list is fake.

Those Trump catering requirements are a fake, y’all https://t.co/DVs4hanWav
Jason Emory Parker @jaspar

Those Trump catering requirements are a fake, y’all https://t.co/DVs4hanWav

Guys this Trump hotel catering list is so obviously not real. https://t.co/XmmN8QGdid
Rhymes w/ "Tushner" @untimelygamer

Guys this Trump hotel catering list is so obviously not real. https://t.co/XmmN8QGdid

@RogueSNRadvisor Not sure what's worse, that this is someone's idea of comedy, or that this is some ppl's idea of believable.
Rogue POTUS Staff @RoguePOTUSStaff

@RogueSNRadvisor Not sure what's worse, that this is someone's idea of comedy, or that this is some ppl's idea of believable.

Some people seemed to fall for the list at first — then others quickly pointed out it was a joke.

3 gallons Buttermilk? https://t.co/ag39Kvtjyp
Tom Colicchio @tomcolicchio

3 gallons Buttermilk? https://t.co/ag39Kvtjyp

good gawd https://t.co/VDEB1q8URj
Adam Platt @plattypants

good gawd https://t.co/VDEB1q8URj

Can't get over that Trump catering requirements list. Total Beavis & Butthead: 'Like, don't plug in the microwaves. Your electricity sucks.'
Dan @ThatConnArtist

Can't get over that Trump catering requirements list. Total Beavis & Butthead: 'Like, don't plug in the microwaves. Your electricity sucks.'

Trump has a list of demands to his Middle Eastern hosts entitled 'Hotel & Catering Requirements'. As you read the i… https://t.co/8kneFXFbxd
Hubert Temba @HubertTemba

Trump has a list of demands to his Middle Eastern hosts entitled 'Hotel & Catering Requirements'. As you read the i… https://t.co/8kneFXFbxd

Real or fake, the jokes rolled in:

Trump Gets Double-Stuffed Oreos; Everyone Else Gets Single-Stuffed
🕊 Solamente Doug 🕊 @wackslax

Trump Gets Double-Stuffed Oreos; Everyone Else Gets Single-Stuffed

@RogueSNRadvisor I just gained 20 lbs and went into a sugar coma reading that list
Wiley Miller @TheWileyMiller

@RogueSNRadvisor I just gained 20 lbs and went into a sugar coma reading that list

Most people agreed the list was pretty outrageous.

@tomcolicchio Not even if my 5 year old made a request list would it look like Trump's.
Lucia Garcia @noopinion16

@tomcolicchio Not even if my 5 year old made a request list would it look like Trump's.

@RogueSNRadvisor @50inaug Clearly this man doesn't understand healthy eating. This is like a bachelor, or someone d… https://t.co/b4F7S07ceU
Mateo @mauimateo

@RogueSNRadvisor @50inaug Clearly this man doesn't understand healthy eating. This is like a bachelor, or someone d… https://t.co/b4F7S07ceU

In conclusion:

The Trump catering menu thing is obviously fake, but if it was true, it'd only be like the 8th most outrageous thing in the last 2 weeks
Russell Steinberg @Russ_Steinberg

The Trump catering menu thing is obviously fake, but if it was true, it'd only be like the 8th most outrageous thing in the last 2 weeks

Alas, the White House did not respond to a questions on the authenticity of this list.

Mary Ann Georgantopoulos is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.

Contact Mary Ann Georgantopoulos at maryann.georgantopoulos@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

