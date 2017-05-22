People Can't Stop Sharing This Fake List Of Trump's Catering Demands

Donald Trump has embarked on his first foreign trip as president and is scheduled to travel to five countries — including Saudi Arabia and Israel — in the span of nine days.

With Trump off US soil for the first time as president, people are sharing a pretty demanding — but totally fake — list of the president's catering requirements for the trip.

The list includes six boxes of double-stuffed Oreos, unwrapped and stacked in rows of eight, two cartons of KFC paper napkins — specifically KFC — three gallons of buttermilk, three microwave ovens, which must remain unplugged, and five maps of the electoral college win.