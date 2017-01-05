This Mugshot People Are Sharing Is Not Of The Chicago Kidnapping Suspect

Four people were charged Thursday in Chicago after a Facebook Live video showed a young man tied up, assaulted, and threatened. The assailants can be heard on the video saying “fuck Donald Trump, fuck white people.”
Jordan Hill, Tesfaye Cooper, Brittany Covington, and Tanishia Covington are all charged with aggravated kidnapping, hate crime, aggravated unlawful restraint, and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.
People are incorrectly sharing a mugshot from 2015, claiming it depicts Brittany Covington.
Davis was charged with luring a man through a dating website into an apartment building where he was robbed and shot, ABC13 reported. The charges against Davis were dropped five days later.
The wrong photo was retweeted more than 1,000 times.
