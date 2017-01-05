This Mugshot People Are Sharing Is Not Of The Chicago Kidnapping Suspect

People on Twitter are sharing this mugshot of a woman crying — incorrectly claiming it is a suspect in the Chicago kidnapping captured on Facebook Live. This is the mugshot of #BrittanyHerring. She's the trash who shot the video of the racist kidnapping and torturing… https://t.co/Ad3UzSUbC0 — Dissident Patriot ن (@disspat) ID: 10273196

Four people were charged Thursday in Chicago after a Facebook Live video showed a young man tied up, assaulted, and threatened. The assailants can be heard on the video saying “fuck Donald Trump, fuck white people.”

Jordan Hill, Tesfaye Cooper, Brittany Covington, and Tanishia Covington are all charged with aggravated kidnapping, hate crime, aggravated unlawful restraint, and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

Chicago Police shared photos of the four suspects on Thursday. CPD Arrested and Charged all four offenders with Hate Crime, as well as other charges, from West Side kidnapping an… https://t.co/MiUOT84C5l — Chicago Police (@Chicago_Police) ID: 10274191

People are incorrectly sharing a mugshot from 2015, claiming it depicts Brittany Covington.

The woman in the mugshot photo is Brittany Shalynn Davis, who was arrested in Texas in 2015. @BillBill7542 @simpso0 @LMDMancini @CherylC24976869 awww Britney didnt like getting arrested...heres her mug shot… https://t.co/Z6TlM37IIH — Savannah (@Sdonna361W) ID: 10273174

Davis was charged with luring a man through a dating website into an apartment building where he was robbed and shot, ABC13 reported. The charges against Davis were dropped five days later.

The wrong photo was retweeted more than 1,000 times. I'm sure Brittany Herring's family will be on the news with a pic of her from graduation telling us how she is an A… https://t.co/6rt2hTb49c — Amy Mek (@AmyMek) BuzzFeed News reached out to Davis. ID: 10273071

