Here's Chelsea Manning Celebrating At Her First Pride Parade

The ACLU shared a photo of Chelsea Manning on a float at the New York City parade.

Posted on
Mary Ann Georgantopoulos
Mary Ann Georgantopoulos
BuzzFeed News Reporter

Thousands of people have taken to the streets in parades worldwide to celebrate LGBT pride.

Paris
Barcroft Media / ContributorJulien/Le Pictorium/Barcroft / Barcroft Media via Getty Images

Paris

In New York City, more than 40,000 people are expected to march in over 80 floats in the city's 48th annual parade — including Chelsea Manning, who is celebrating her first pride as a free woman.

Happy first Pride March, Chelsea Manning! #NYCPride2017
ACLU National @ACLU

Happy first Pride March, Chelsea Manning! #NYCPride2017

Reply Retweet Favorite

The American Civil Liberties Union tweeted a photo of Manning standing on a float adorned with a rainbow-colored heart.

This year's theme in New York City is "We Are Proud."

Manning, the private first class soldier in the US Army who leaked more than 700,000 military intelligence reports and documents to WikiLeaks in 2010, was released from prison last month. She was originally sentenced to 35 years but had her sentence commuted by then-president Barack Obama in January 2016.

In 2010, when she went by the name Bradley Manning, the soldier downloaded hundreds of thousands of documents relating to the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan and then smuggled them out of her intelligence unit.

While in prison, Manning came out as transgender and changed her name to Chelsea.

Last month, after her release from prison, Manning shared this first photo of herself since her release.

Okay, so here I am everyone!! =P https://t.co/NuyZlcWfd9 #HelloWorld
Chelsea E. Manning @xychelsea

Okay, so here I am everyone!! =P https://t.co/NuyZlcWfd9 #HelloWorld

Reply Retweet Favorite

People responded to the ACLU's tweet with words of encouragement for Manning.

@ACLU That's the face of a person who is incredibly grateful for freedom, love, and sunshine on her skin.
Jayelle🍊🦅 @GreenEyedLilo

@ACLU That's the face of a person who is incredibly grateful for freedom, love, and sunshine on her skin.

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @ACLU
@ACLU
Jacob Matthew @jacobmatthew89

@ACLU

Reply Retweet Favorite
Spotted in the plaid is Chelsea Manning #NYCPride2017
Meghan McDonald @meghanfmcdonald

Spotted in the plaid is Chelsea Manning #NYCPride2017

Reply Retweet Favorite
Omg I'm literally crying @ the pic of Chelsea manning on the pride float
miranda @mrndbby

Omg I'm literally crying @ the pic of Chelsea manning on the pride float

Reply Retweet Favorite

The ACLU did not immediately respond to BuzzFeed News' request for additional comment.

Mary Ann Georgantopoulos is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.

Contact Mary Ann Georgantopoulos at maryann.georgantopoulos@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

