Production Has Been Shut Down On "Bachelor In Paradise" Because Of A Reported Sexual Incident

Only a week after the fourth season's cast was announced, Warner Bros. has confirmed to BuzzFeed News that production has halted on Bachelor in Paradise.
According to LA Times reporter Amy Kaufman, the "misconduct" in question involves a sexual encounter between DeMario Jackson and Corinne Olympios that lead one producer who witnessed it to file a third party complaint on production.
BuzzFeed News has reached out to representatives for ABC regarding the future of the show, as well as representatives for Jackson and Olympios for confirmation and more information on the incident.