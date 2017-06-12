Sections

  1. Animals
  2. Audio
  3. Books
  4. Business
  5. Buzz
  6. Celebrity
  7. Community
  8. Entertainment
  9. Food
  10. Geeky
  11. Health
  12. Investigations
  13. LGBT
  14. Life
  15. Music
  16. Nifty
  17. Parents
  18. Podcasts
  19. Puzzles
  20. Politics
  21. Reader
  22. Rewind
  23. Science
  24. Shopping NEW!
  25. Sports
  26. Style
  27. Tech
  28. Travel
  29. Weddings
  30. World
TVAndMovies

Production Has Been Shut Down On "Bachelor In Paradise" Because Of A Reported Sexual Incident

The incident was allegedly between DeMario Jackson and Corinne Olympios.

Posted on
Marcus Jones
Marcus Jones
BuzzFeed News Reporter

Only a week after the fourth season's cast was announced, Warner Bros. has confirmed to BuzzFeed News that production has halted on Bachelor in Paradise.

Warner Brothers, which licenses Bachelor in Paradise to ABC, confirms its suspending production in Mexico due to
Brianna Sacks @bri_sacks

Warner Brothers, which licenses Bachelor in Paradise to ABC, confirms its suspending production in Mexico due to "a… https://t.co/DetEWUJNKM

Reply Retweet Favorite

According to LA Times reporter Amy Kaufman, the "misconduct" in question involves a sexual encounter between DeMario Jackson and Corinne Olympios that lead one producer who witnessed it to file a third party complaint on production.

Amy Kaufman / Via Twitter: @AmyKinLA
Amy Kaufman / Via Twitter: @AmyKinLA
Amy Kaufman / Via Twitter: @AmyKinLA

BuzzFeed News has reached out to representatives for ABC regarding the future of the show, as well as representatives for Jackson and Olympios for confirmation and more information on the incident.

ABC

Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by

Connect With TVAndMovies