Octavia Spencer Cried As She Shared What Her Friend Jessica Chastain Did For Her

Valerie Macon / AFP / Getty Images

"She said, 'Octavia, we're gonna get you paid on this film ... You and I are gonna be tied together, we're gonna be Favored Nations, and we're gonna make the same thing and you're gonna make that amount,' and fast forward to last week, we're making five times what we asked for," Spencer said.

"Jessica Chastain believes," Spencer continued. "She is walking the walk. And now I want to go to what the men are making, but right now it feels really good just be in that conversation."