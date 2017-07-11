These Seven Top Aides To Donald Trump Have Said His Campaign Had No Connection To The Russians

Donald Trump Jr. on Tuesday published the emails setting up his meeting with a Kremlin-connected lawyer as "part of Russia and its government's support for Mr. Trump" during the presidential campaign.
For months, top aides in the Trump administration and campaign have sought to discredit reports that his campaign worked with Russians to tip the election in his favor. Here are eight:
Donald Trump Jr. — July 24, 2016
Mike Pence — January 15, 2017
Reince Priebus — February 19, 2017
Sean Spicer — February 27, 2017
Sarah Huckabee Sanders — June 27, 2017
"We've been going on this Russia-Trump hoax for the better part of a year now, with no evidence of anything," Huckabee Sanders, the White House's deputy press secretary, said in June.
And on Monday, Huckabee Sanders emphasized the White House's position that there was no collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia.
"Again, I think I've been very clear, our position is that no one within the Trump campaign colluded in order to influence the election," Huckabee Sanders said.
On Tuesday, she said she stood by her statement.
Kellyanne Conway — July 10, 2017
Conway, an adviser to the president, said there is "no evidence" of collusion.
At least as far back as December 18, 2016, Conway denied that anyone involved with the Trump campaign had contact with Russians trying to interfere in the election.
Sebastian Gorka — July 11, 2017
Gorka, a White House national security adviser, called the Russia story a "hoax" on Fox News.
And finally, President Donald Trump...
Lissandra Villa is a reporter with BuzzFeed News and is based in Washington, DC.
Contact Lissandra Villa at lissandra.villahuerta@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.