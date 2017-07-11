Sections

These Seven Top Aides To Donald Trump Have Said His Campaign Had No Connection To The Russians

"We don't know of any, any contacts with Russian agents."

Posted on
Lissandra Villa
Lissandra Villa
BuzzFeed News Reporter

Donald Trump Jr. on Tuesday published the emails setting up his meeting with a Kremlin-connected lawyer as "part of Russia and its government's support for Mr. Trump" during the presidential campaign.

The meeting occurred June 9, 2016, and related information is important in the context of the multiple, ongoing investigations to determine whether there was collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia.
For months, top aides in the Trump administration and campaign have sought to discredit reports that his campaign worked with Russians to tip the election in his favor. Here are eight:

Donald Trump Jr. — July 24, 2016

In a CNN interview that took place in July 2016 — more than a month after the meeting with the Kremlin-connected lawyer would have taken place — the president's son called suggestions that Russia was trying to help Trump and hurt Clinton "lies."

Mike Pence — January 15, 2017

FLASHBACK: Mike Pence January 2017. Q: Did any Trump campaign member have contact with the Russians? Pence: "Of c… https://t.co/NHTRUcZHqF
Kyle Griffin @kylegriffin1

FLASHBACK: Mike Pence January 2017. Q: Did any Trump campaign member have contact with the Russians? Pence: "Of c… https://t.co/NHTRUcZHqF

"Of course not," was the vice president's response in January when asked if anybody in the Trump campaign had any contact with the Russians trying to interfere in the election.

"I think to suggest that is to give credence to some of these bizarre rumors that have swirled around the candidacy," Pence said.

Reince Priebus — February 19, 2017

The White House's chief of staff said in an interview with Chuck Todd, "The answer is no, and we don't know of any, any contacts with Russian agents."
Sean Spicer — February 27, 2017

"How many people have to say that there's nothing there before you realize there's nothing there?" the press secretary asked. "I can't say unequivocally — all I'm saying is, the people who have done the investigating about Russia overall and its activities in the United States, specifically now with respect to our election, haven’t provided anything that leads me to believe or should lead you to believe... there's nothing more than has been previously reported over and over again... How many times do you have to come to the same conclusion before you take the answer?"
Sarah Huckabee Sanders — June 27, 2017

"We've been going on this Russia-Trump hoax for the better part of a year now, with no evidence of anything," Huckabee Sanders, the White House's deputy press secretary, said in June.

And on Monday, Huckabee Sanders emphasized the White House's position that there was no collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia.

"Again, I think I've been very clear, our position is that no one within the Trump campaign colluded in order to influence the election," Huckabee Sanders said.

On Tuesday, she said she stood by her statement.

Kellyanne Conway — July 10, 2017

Conway, an adviser to the president, said there is "no evidence" of collusion.

At least as far back as December 18, 2016, Conway denied that anyone involved with the Trump campaign had contact with Russians trying to interfere in the election.

Sebastian Gorka — July 11, 2017

Gorka, a White House national security adviser, called the Russia story a "hoax" on Fox News.

And finally, President Donald Trump...

Again, the story that there was collusion between the Russians &amp; Trump campaign was fabricated by Dems as an excuse for losing the election.
Donald J. Trump @realDonaldTrump

Again, the story that there was collusion between the Russians &amp; Trump campaign was fabricated by Dems as an excuse for losing the election.

The Russia-Trump collusion story is a total hoax, when will this taxpayer funded charade end?
Donald J. Trump @realDonaldTrump

The Russia-Trump collusion story is a total hoax, when will this taxpayer funded charade end?

Lissandra Villa is a reporter with BuzzFeed News and is based in Washington, DC.

Contact Lissandra Villa at lissandra.villahuerta@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

