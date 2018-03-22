The House Just Passed A Massive Bill Almost No One Has Read To Try To Avoid A Government Shutdown Tomorrow

The House of Representatives passed a $1.3 trillion spending bill on Thursday, putting the legislation on track to avoid Congress’s third government shutdown in three months.

The bipartisan legislation, which includes domestic and military funding, passed the House by a vote of 256-167. But it still has to pass in the Senate so President Donald Trump can sign it before government funding runs out at the end of the day Friday. The bill also includes funding for some modest gun control measures, state-level election security, and new fencing along the US-Mexico border.

The must-pass bill is the last must-pass piece of legislation on Congress’s to-do list through the fall. Once signed into law, it will keep the federal government funded through the rest of the fiscal year, which ends on September 30, and allow members to focus on the midterm elections as Democrats and Republicans fight for control of Congress.

Republicans and Democrats touted different aspects of the omnibus. While Republicans claimed military funding and border security spending as wins on their side, Democrats pointed to investments in domestic programs like community health centers and affordable housing.

But the legislation left out several major agenda items, including provisions to protect DREAMers, bring down costs on the Obamacare markets, significantly alter gun control laws and address sexual harassment on Capitol Hill.

Democrats pushed for months, unsuccessfully, to include language that would address DACA, the Obama-era program that granted the children of undocumented immigrants the right to live and work in the US. Trump set the program to expire earlier this month, though it remains in place due to court injunctions. At one point Democrats were willing to agree to $25 billion in border wall spending in exchange for a DACA deal. But the omnibus is far different. It contains $1.6 billion for fencing and border security technology, with limits on how the money can be spent. It does not allow for the construction of new concrete barriers, as Trump has proposed, for example. Regardless, Trump promised his supporters on Twitter that the “rest will be forthcoming.”

Democrats had also hoped to use the omnibus as a vehicle to debate new gun control measures, following the school shooting in Parkland, Florida, last month. But that debate never happened. Instead, the bill contains two modest gun provisions that are designed to improve the federal background check registry and unshackle the Center for Disease Control to study gun violence.

For two decades, federal law has banned the CDC from using federal funds to “advocate or promote gun control.” As a result, the agency has mostly avoided studying gun violence at all. But the new spending bill includes a clause stating “the CDC has the authority to conduct research on the cause of gun violence.”

The bill also contains legislation from Texas Sen. John Cornyn, the No. 2 in Senate Republican leadership, to provide grants to state law enforcement to encourage them to contribute more information to the federal background check registry.

Republicans and Democrats had also worked for months to craft a bill to stabilize the Obamacare markets, but ultimately could not come to an agreement. The most recent Republican proposal was rebuffed by Democrats because it would have restricted insurance companies from providing abortion coverage. The spending bill also does not address language that would overhaul how Congress handles sexual harassment — which has already passed the House — something that members of both parties had been pushing for.

The bill does, however, include $380 million for election security measures that will be used to provide funding for states to upgrade voting machines to ensure that they create an auditable paper trail, in response to Russian meddling in the 2016 election. The funding comes from the bipartisan Secure Elections Act, sponsored by Oklahoma Sen. James Lankford and Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar, which was folded into the omnibus bill this week after it gained the support of both leaders on the Senate Intelligence Committee.

“Although I object to this year’s broken budget process, the funding in this omnibus appropriations bill will help states modernize their voting systems and ensure that auditable ballots can provide safeguards against manipulation and malicious cyber attack,” Lankford said in a statement.

This legislation has been the center of attention in Washington this week, as people remained unsure whether Congress would be able to avoid another shutdown. The more than 2,200-page legislation was not made public until late Wednesday evening, giving lawmakers little time to evaluate what was in it before beginning to vote to pass the bill on Thursday.