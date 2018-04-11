Paul Ryan Is Leaving Congress

House Speaker Paul Ryan will not seek reelection to his Wisconsin congressional seat.

"This morning Speaker Ryan shared with his colleagues that this will be his last year as a member of the House," Brendan Buck, counselor to the Speaker, said in a statement. "He will serve out his full term, run through the tape, and then retire in January. After nearly twenty years in the House, the speaker is proud of all that has been accomplished and is ready to devote more of his time to being a husband and a father. While he did not seek the position, he told his colleagues that serving as speaker has been the professional honor of his life, and he thanked them for the trust they placed in him. He will discuss his decision at a press conference immediately following the member meeting."

Axios first reported the news.

Rep. Ryan Costello said there were some tears in the Republican conference meeting Wednesday morning where Ryan shared his news. Costello and other Republican members said Ryan, who has three children at home, told them he wanted to spend more time time with his family, but gave no clear indication of what else he will do next. “He said he has no idea what he’s going to do," Costello said.

Ryan has been speaker since Oct. 29, 2015, when he replaced John Boehner and began an uphill mission to unite a frequently fractured conference.



“We have nothing to fear from honest differences honestly stated,” he said in his first speech after being elected by the House. “If you have ideas, let’s hear them. I believe a greater clarity between us can lead to a greater charity among us.”

Ryan is a prolific fundraiser for the party, which is already worried about keeping its majority heading into this year’s elections.

The speaker notched a major personal victory last year when Republicans passed their plan to overhaul the US tax code, something he had long pushed for. With that goal out of the way and an uncertain future for the party’s majority in the House after the 2018 elections, some Republicans had speculated for months that Ryan would retire.

He has held his seat in Wisconsin's first congressional district since 1999. He quickly elevated up the ranks, becoming the top Republican member on the powerful House Budget Committee in 2007, and eventually becoming its chairman once Republicans took control of the House after the 2010 elections.



He came to greater national recognition as ranking member on the budget committee, where he was a foil for President Barack Obama on policy, pushing a budget proposal that became a rallying point for some in his party. In 2012, he joined Mitt Romney’s presidential ticket as the Republican Party’s nominee for vice president.

Ryan is in many ways an accidental speaker and few in Washington thought he’d stay on in the job for long. When Boehner announced his retirement in the fall of 2015, Ryan told colleagues he had no interest in the job, leaving the speaker’s gavel largely open for House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy. But as the speaker’s race drew near, the fractured GOP conference decided they needed fresh blood in leadership and coalesced around Ryan, the architect of several Republican budget plans, pushing him to reconsider.

There is not yet a clear successor for Ryan as speaker. McCarthy and House Majority Whip Steve Scalise are both thought to be contenders for the job.

This is a developing news story. Check back for updates.