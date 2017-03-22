House Intelligence Committee Chair Says Trump Team Communications Were Picked Up In Surveillance

Nicholas Kamm / AFP / Getty Images ID: 10750916

WASHINGTON — House intelligence committee chairman Devin Nunes said Wednesday that the Trump team was surveilled and it is “possible” President Donald Trump and his associates’ personal information was picked up during incidental collection.

“This appears to be all legally collected, foreign intelligence under FISA where there was incidental collection but then ended up in reporting channels and was widely disseminated,” Nunes said.

He said the information was given to him legally by sources who thought he should know it, and Nunes confirmed it is legitimate. He would not go into details where he got the information. The chairman also said the committee does not know yet whether the information was picked up at Trump tower and said it was not part of a criminal investigation.

He said most of the information he has seen was picked up in November, December and January when Trump’s transition team was in place.

His comments came on Wednesday during a press conference to give updates on the committee’s Russia investigation, but Nunes said none of the surveillance he has seen was related to Russia. He added that does not mean it does not exist.

Nunes said he had received the new information since the committee held its first open hearing on Monday, where FBI Director James Comey confirmed the FBI is also doing an investigation into how Russia interfered in the election.



Nunes said he had already briefed Speaker Paul Ryan on the situation and would also be briefing the White House because it pertains to them. Ranking member Adam Schiff’s office confirmed to BuzzFeed News that Nunes did not discuss the incidental collection with him before the press conference.

Nunes stressed throughout the briefing that the committee still needed more information. When asked if he was surprised by the information, he said yes.

“I’m actually alarmed by it. We went through this about a year and a half ago as it related to members of Congress… Then we had to have a whole series of hearings, then we had to have changes made to how Congress is informed of if members of Congress are picked up in surveillance.” Nunes said. “This looks like— very similar to that. It reminds me of what happened about a year and a half ago.”

“Clearly I thought it was important enough for me to at least tell all of you, inform the speaker, and then I’m going to go to the White House and at least let them know what I’ve seen because I think they need to see it,” Nunes said.

When asked by reporters if he thought it was now time to have an independent commission investigate foreign interference in the election, Nunes said no.

In February, Trump tweeted that former President Barack Obama had wire tapped Trump Tower, and the White House buckled down on his allegations by calling on Congressional intelligence committees to investigate.



Both intelligence committees have stated they have no evidence to support his claims. Even Nunes, a Trump supporter, had made clear the president was “wrong” if his tweets were interpreted to mean a physical wire tap. Nunes has left room for interpretation of Trump’s tweets.



On Monday, Comey also said he had no evidence to support those tweets.