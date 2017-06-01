Sections

  1. Animals
  2. Audio
  3. Big Stories
  4. Books
  5. Business
  6. Buzz
  7. Celebrity
  8. Community
  9. Entertainment
  10. Food
  11. Geeky
  12. Health
  13. Investigations
  14. LGBT
  15. Life
  16. Music
  17. Nifty
  18. Parents
  19. Podcasts
  20. Puzzles
  21. Politics
  22. Reader
  23. Rewind
  24. Science
  25. Shopping NEW!
  26. Sports
  27. Style
  28. Tech
  29. Travel
  30. Weddings
  31. World
Business

These CEOs Are Not Happy With Trump Pulling Out Of The Paris Accord

"Climate change is real. Leaving Paris is not good for America or the world."

Posted on
Leticia Miranda
Leticia Miranda
BuzzFeed News Reporter
Matthew Zeitlin
Matthew Zeitlin
BuzzFeed News Reporter

President Donald Trump announced on Thursday that he will be withdrawing the country from the 2015 Paris Agreement, which pledges to cut greenhouse gas emissions. Instead he said the U.S. will start negotiations for "a deal that's fair."

AP/Pablo Martinez Monsivais

The US will join just only two other countries — Syria and Nicaragua — in exiting the deal. The non-binding agreement called for the US to cut greenhouse gas emissions to 26% over the next decade 2005 levels.

While Trump argued pulling out of the accord would lift burdensome regulations from U.S. businesses, CEOs from across the country said otherwise.

Amazon told BuzzFeed News "robust clean energy and climate policies can support American competitiveness, innovation, and job growth."

Here's Amazon's reaction to Trump pulling out of Paris Accords:
Charlie Warzel @cwarzel

Here's Amazon's reaction to Trump pulling out of Paris Accords:

Reply Retweet Favorite

Jeff Immelt, CEO of General Electric, said that "Industry must now lead and not depend on government" to combat climate change.

@JeffImmelt / Via Twitter: @JeffImmelt

Microsoft CEO Brad Smith said the company is "disappointed with the decision to exit the Paris Agreement" and "remains committed to doing our part to achieve its goals."

@BradSmi / Via Twitter: @BradSmi

"Withdrawal won't change our investment in renewable energy," an Intel spokesperson told BuzzFeed News. "We will continue to advocate for the US to engage."

Here's a statement from Intel on Trump pulling out of the Paris Accord:
Charlie Warzel @cwarzel

Here's a statement from Intel on Trump pulling out of the Paris Accord:

Reply Retweet Favorite

Dell told BuzzFeed News that it will continue to tackle climate change globally while "continuing to take meaningful steps to manage our own greenhouse gas emissions footprint and environmental impact."

Statement from Dell on Trump's decision to pull out of the Paris Climate Agreement
Charlie Warzel @cwarzel

Statement from Dell on Trump's decision to pull out of the Paris Climate Agreement

Reply Retweet Favorite

Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla, announced he is leaving two of Trump's business councils saying that "leaving Paris is not good for America or the world."

The CEO of Affirm and co-found of PayPal, Max Levchin, called Trump a "misguided president" in response to Musk's announcement that he would be leaving the president's council.

mlevchin / Via Twitter: @mlevchin



Leticia Miranda is a consumer affairs reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.

Contact Leticia Miranda at leticia.miranda@buzzfeed.com.

Matthew Zeitlin is a business reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York. Zeitlin reports on Wall Street and big banks.

Contact Matthew Zeitlin at matt.zeitlin@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by

Connect With Business