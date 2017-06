These CEOs Are Not Happy With Trump Pulling Out Of The Paris Accord

President Donald Trump announced on Thursday that he will be withdrawing the country from the 2015 Paris Agreement, which pledges to cut greenhouse gas emissions. Instead he said the U.S. will start negotiations for "a deal that's fair."

The US will join just only two other countries — Syria and Nicaragua — in exiting the deal. The non-binding agreement called for the US to cut greenhouse gas emissions to 26% over the next decade 2005 levels.

While Trump argued pulling out of the accord would lift burdensome regulations from U.S. businesses, CEOs from across the country said otherwise.