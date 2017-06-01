These CEOs Are Not Happy With Trump Pulling Out Of The Paris Accord

President Donald Trump announced on Thursday that he will be withdrawing the country from the 2015 Paris Agreement, which pledges to cut greenhouse gas emissions. Instead he said the U.S. will start negotiations for "a deal that's fair."
The US will join just only two other countries — Syria and Nicaragua — in exiting the deal. The non-binding agreement called for the US to cut greenhouse gas emissions to 26% over the next decade 2005 levels.
While Trump argued pulling out of the accord would lift burdensome regulations from U.S. businesses, CEOs from across the country said otherwise.
Amazon told BuzzFeed News "robust clean energy and climate policies can support American competitiveness, innovation, and job growth."
Jeff Immelt, CEO of General Electric, said that "Industry must now lead and not depend on government" to combat climate change.
Microsoft CEO Brad Smith said the company is "disappointed with the decision to exit the Paris Agreement" and "remains committed to doing our part to achieve its goals."
"Withdrawal won't change our investment in renewable energy," an Intel spokesperson told BuzzFeed News. "We will continue to advocate for the US to engage."
Dell told BuzzFeed News that it will continue to tackle climate change globally while "continuing to take meaningful steps to manage our own greenhouse gas emissions footprint and environmental impact."
Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla, announced he is leaving two of Trump's business councils saying that "leaving Paris is not good for America or the world."
The CEO of Affirm and co-found of PayPal, Max Levchin, called Trump a "misguided president" in response to Musk's announcement that he would be leaving the president's council.
