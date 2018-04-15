 back to top
Beyoncé Just Bey'd So Hard At Coachella It Shall Now Be Known As "Beychella"

"#Beychella is the performance of the decade and the one after that and so on."

Laura Silver
Laura Silver
BuzzFeed News Reporter

Once upon a time there was a little music festival in the desert named Coachella.

Neilson Barnard / Getty Images

Over the years Coachella has had many stars, but it has never had a queen...

Rachel Murray / Getty Images

Until now.

Larry Busacca / Getty Images

Beyoncé brought all her Beyoncé magic to her highly anticipated Saturday night slot at the southern Californian music festival and them some.

Larry Busacca / Getty Images

The attention to detail on the costumes was truly outstanding.

Details. #Beychella #Coachella
And so now, as would only be respectful to the Queen, Coachella shall henceforth be known as "Beychella".

It’s not Coachella anymore it’s now called #BEYCHELLA
Happy BEYCELLA day to you and yours! May your stress levels be high and wigs be snatched 💃🏾🎉
During her spectacular set, Beyoncé had an important message about what it means to be a black woman in America.

Beyonce is unapologetically black and she isn’t afraid to remind you! #Beychella
“The most disrespected woman in America is a black woman, the most un protected person in America is a black woman, the most neglected person in America is a black woman” #Beychella
This is absolutely masterful. Hands down one of the most magnificent live performances of all time. And it is unequivocally, unapologetically Black. #Beychella.
Which at a festival that is considered to be notably white, was especially powerful.

I've been to #Coachella twice. Black attendees are few and far between. I never imagined I'd see, at this festival, the type of content Beyonce and her team curated. Yet, here we are. #Beycella https://t.co/5zNvE2Kbqv
All these white hipsters at Coachella right now during #Beychella Beyoncé
Fam. The Black National Anthem. Malcolm X quotes. Nina Simone samples. Stepping and marching bands. Jigga for the deja vu. A Destiny’s Child reunion. A Solange dance collabo. The greatest living entertainer is a Black woman named Beyonce. This is not up for debate. #Beychella
Bey slayed.

CAUSE I SLAY. #Beychella
Countdown #Beychella
There was a glorious squat interlude with sister Solange.

Beyoncé &amp; Solange doing squats is EVERYTHING! #BeyChella
A cute parallel to Bey's cameo when Solange played Coachella in 2014.

Solange brought Beyoncé out for her #Coachella set in 2014. Now Bey has done the same. Cuties 😭
Honestly, it was mesmerising.

Can we acknowledge how Solange and Bey ATE this routine ?!?!
WAIT. WHAT. SOLANGE. #Beychella
And then we got a sweet hit of DC3 with the arrival of Kelly and Michelle.

DC3 did what? THAT!!! #BeyChella
Iconic.

THIS MOMENT #BeyChella
Some found it downright spiritual.

This is truly a spiritual experience! #BEYCHELLA
Have I died? #Beychella
It was called "the performance of the decade".

#Beychella is the performance of the decade and the one after that and so on
Rihanna was getting down right in the front row.

RIH IS OUT HERE FRONT ROW AT BEYONCE GETTING HER LIFE!!!! ❤️ #Beychella #coachella
British singer Adele interrupted her usually sparse Instagram feed with not one, but three appreciation posts for Bey's show from home.

Instagram: @adele

Srsly look at her.

Larry Busacca / Getty Images

God save the Queen.

Larry Busacca / Getty Images


Laura Silver is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.

Contact Laura Silver at laura.silver@buzzfeed.com.

