Once upon a time there was a little music festival in the desert named Coachella.
Over the years Coachella has had many stars, but it has never had a queen...
Until now.
Beyoncé brought all her Beyoncé magic to her highly anticipated Saturday night slot at the southern Californian music festival and them some.
The attention to detail on the costumes was truly outstanding.
And so now, as would only be respectful to the Queen, Coachella shall henceforth be known as "Beychella".
During her spectacular set, Beyoncé had an important message about what it means to be a black woman in America.
Which at a festival that is considered to be notably white, was especially powerful.
Bey slayed.
There was a glorious squat interlude with sister Solange.
A cute parallel to Bey's cameo when Solange played Coachella in 2014.
Honestly, it was mesmerising.
And then we got a sweet hit of DC3 with the arrival of Kelly and Michelle.
Iconic.
Some found it downright spiritual.
It was called "the performance of the decade".
Rihanna was getting down right in the front row.
British singer Adele interrupted her usually sparse Instagram feed with not one, but three appreciation posts for Bey's show from home.
Srsly look at her.
God save the Queen.
