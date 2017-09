Celebrities Re-Created Classic Hollywood Glamour Shots And They're Stunning

Share On copy Share On copy

Share On link Share On link

Share On googleplus Share On googleplus

Share On reddit Share On reddit

Share On linkedin Share On linkedin

Share On stumbleupon Share On stumbleupon

Share On tumblr Share On tumblr

Share On more Share On more

Share On more Share On more

Share On whatsapp Share On whatsapp

Share On sms Share On sms

Share On email Share On email

Share On twitter Share On twitter

Share On lineapp Share On lineapp

Share On pinterest Share On pinterest

Share On pinterest Share On pinterest

Share On vk Share On vk

Share On facebook Share On facebook

Share On pinterest Share On pinterest

Share On pinterest Share On pinterest

Share On facebook Share On facebook

Share On link Share On link

Share On email Share On email

Share On pinterest Share On pinterest

Share On pinterest Share On pinterest

Share On facebook Share On facebook

Share On pinterest Share On pinterest

Share On pinterest Share On pinterest

Share On facebook Share On facebook

Share On link Share On link

Share On email Share On email

Share On pinterest Share On pinterest

Share On pinterest Share On pinterest

Share On facebook Share On facebook

Share On pinterest Share On pinterest

Share On pinterest Share On pinterest

Share On facebook Share On facebook

Share On link Share On link

Share On email Share On email

Share On pinterest Share On pinterest

Share On pinterest Share On pinterest

Share On facebook Share On facebook

Share On pinterest Share On pinterest

Share On pinterest Share On pinterest

Share On facebook Share On facebook

Share On link Share On link

Share On email Share On email

Share On pinterest Share On pinterest

Share On pinterest Share On pinterest

Share On facebook Share On facebook

Director and co-writer of Bodied .

Share On pinterest Share On pinterest

Share On pinterest Share On pinterest

Share On facebook Share On facebook

Share On link Share On link

Share On email Share On email

Share On pinterest Share On pinterest

Share On pinterest Share On pinterest

Share On facebook Share On facebook

Share On pinterest Share On pinterest

Share On pinterest Share On pinterest

Share On facebook Share On facebook

Share On link Share On link

Share On email Share On email

Share On pinterest Share On pinterest

Share On pinterest Share On pinterest

Share On facebook Share On facebook

Producer of Pahuna: The Little Visitors .

Share On pinterest Share On pinterest

Share On pinterest Share On pinterest

Share On facebook Share On facebook

Share On link Share On link

Share On email Share On email

Share On pinterest Share On pinterest

Share On pinterest Share On pinterest

Share On facebook Share On facebook

Subject of The Gospel According to André .

Share On pinterest Share On pinterest

Share On pinterest Share On pinterest

Share On facebook Share On facebook

Share On link Share On link

Share On email Share On email

Share On pinterest Share On pinterest

Share On pinterest Share On pinterest

Share On facebook Share On facebook

Star of The Girlfriend Experience Season 2.

Share On pinterest Share On pinterest

Share On pinterest Share On pinterest

Share On facebook Share On facebook

Share On link Share On link

Share On email Share On email

Share On pinterest Share On pinterest

Share On pinterest Share On pinterest

Share On facebook Share On facebook

Star of The Girlfriend Experience Season 2.

Share On pinterest Share On pinterest

Share On pinterest Share On pinterest

Share On facebook Share On facebook

Share On link Share On link

Share On email Share On email

Share On pinterest Share On pinterest

Share On pinterest Share On pinterest

Share On facebook Share On facebook

Star of The Girlfriend Experience Season 2.

Share On pinterest Share On pinterest

Share On pinterest Share On pinterest

Share On facebook Share On facebook

Share On link Share On link

Share On email Share On email

Share On pinterest Share On pinterest

Share On pinterest Share On pinterest

Share On facebook Share On facebook

Writer, director, and executive producer of The Girlfriend Experience .

Share On pinterest Share On pinterest

Share On pinterest Share On pinterest

Share On facebook Share On facebook

Share On link Share On link

Share On email Share On email

Share On pinterest Share On pinterest

Share On pinterest Share On pinterest

Share On facebook Share On facebook

Star of Call Me By Your Name .

Share On pinterest Share On pinterest

Share On pinterest Share On pinterest

Share On facebook Share On facebook

Share On link Share On link

Share On email Share On email

Share On pinterest Share On pinterest

Share On pinterest Share On pinterest

Share On facebook Share On facebook

Star of Call Me By Your Name .

Share On pinterest Share On pinterest

Share On pinterest Share On pinterest

Share On facebook Share On facebook

Share On link Share On link

Share On email Share On email

Share On pinterest Share On pinterest

Share On pinterest Share On pinterest

Share On facebook Share On facebook

Laura is a photo editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in Los Angeles. Contact Laura Geiser at laura.geiser@buzzfeed.com.

Jaimie Etkin is the entertainment editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York. Contact Jaimie Etkin at jaimie.etkin@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.