Congress Released 3,500 Facebook Ads Bought By Russia. Here Are The Top 10 By Views.

The House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence on Thursday revealed 3,517 Facebook ads that Russian political actors bought in the lead up to, during, and after the 2016 Presidential election to divide the American electorate.

BuzzFeed News analyzed at all of the ads — created between June 2015 and August 2017 — and found the ten that were seen by the most people. You can peruse them below, see how many people saw them, clicked on them, when they were created and what kind of people the Russians targeted.