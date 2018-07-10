A Bunch Of Movie Stars Read A Letter From A Mother Whose Baby Was Taken From Her At The Border

On Tuesday morning, Maggie Gyllenhaal shared a video she made of celebrities reading an affidavit from a mother who was separated from her 18-month-old baby at the border in Texas.
The video, titled "My Name is Mirian," includes actors Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Chadwick Boseman, Jake Gyllenhaal, Oscar Isaac, Alia Shawkat, Kumail Nanjiani, and Ryan Reynolds, among many others.
In the letter, Mirian wrote that she fled Honduras in January after the military teargassed her home. She fled to "seek protection from government violence."
"On Feb. 20, 2018, my son and I crossed the international bridge in Brownsville, Texas, and presented ourselves to US immigration officers."
"The US immigration officers then told me that they were taking my son from me. They said he would be going to one place and I would be going to another. I asked why the officers were separating my son from me. They did not provide any reason."
Mirian wrote that she "had no idea" that she would be separated from her child for seeking help.
Despite being appointed a counselor to connect her to her son, Mirian wrote, "I have not been able to speak to my son because he does not really talk yet since he's so young. I need to be able to hold him and reassure him that he is safe and that his mother is here for him."
