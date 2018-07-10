A Bunch Of Movie Stars Read A Letter From A Mother Whose Baby Was Taken From Her At The Border

This is a video I made. An affidavit from a woman who’s 18 month old son was taken from her at the border. Read by #RyanReynolds @chadwickboseman @jamieleecurtis #MyBrother @methodman @TheJeffBridges and many many many more... Watch #MyNameIsMirian here: https://t.co/LtnQ2m6qHR

On Tuesday morning, Maggie Gyllenhaal shared a video she made of celebrities reading an affidavit from a mother who was separated from her 18-month-old baby at the border in Texas.

"The US immigration officers then told me that they were taking my son from me. They said he would be going to one place and I would be going to another. I asked why the officers were separating my son from me. They did not provide any reason."

Mirian wrote that she "had no idea" that she would be separated from her child for seeking help.