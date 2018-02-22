 back to top
Everyone Is Obsessed With Curling And No One Knows Why

Enter these videos in the Olympics.

Posted on
Rachael Krishna
BuzzFeed News Reporter
Jules Darmanin
Journaliste chez BuzzFeed News, France

Thanks to the success of the South Korean women's Olympic curling team, including their charismatic leader, Kim Eun-jung, Koreans, and people all around the world, are becoming obsessed with curling.

Lmaoo Young mi!!!! Youngmi!!!! I can't
part timer psj 💓 @danpinkeu

Lmaoo Young mi!!!! Youngmi!!!! I can't

It is very weirdly addictive.

Curling is the most addictive sport to watch.
Kyla Rose @kylaer_

Curling is the most addictive sport to watch.

So, fans are trying curling the only way they can — yep, robot vacuums.

People are sharing videos of them imitating the sport. And it's having great side effects! Parents are finding new ways of getting their kids to sweep up.

Future Olympians are being made.

And future curling stones.

The meme has even broken out of living rooms and houses. People are curling in roller discos.

Restaurants.

And it's bringing families together

A perfect meme to sum up everyone's unexplainable obsession right now.

This post was translated from French.

Rachael Krishna is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.

Contact Rachael Krishna at rachael.krishna@buzzfeed.com.

Jules Darmanin est journaliste chez BuzzFeed News France et travaille depuis Paris.

Contact Jules Darmanin at jules.darmanin@buzzfeed.com.

