This Very Funny Tweet About An Owl's Orgasm Face Is Unfortunately Probably Very Fake

On Tuesday, the Twitter account for Students For Liberty tweeted out an owl meme that criticized socialism.
Twitter user @USdotard responded to the tweet, mocking the account for using a meme which, according to them, showed an owl orgasming.
The exchange between the two accounts was screen shotted by @AndrewDHudson, who's tweet went viral. It's been retweeted over 19,000 times.
ADVERTISEMENT
And people loved the sass.
However, there seemed to be some inconsistencies in various parts of this exchange. First the account claiming to be an owl expert was set up a month ago, and it's main purpose up until now seems to have been talking about President Donald Trump.
They also appear to have changed their Twitter name to "Dr. Owl" following the tweet.
ADVERTISEMENT
The owl picture seems to have come from an old meme about being tired.
BuzzFeed News reached out to several ornithologists to find out whether owls do have orgasm faces, and if so, whether this would be one.
A spokesperson for the Royal Society for the Protection of Birds told BuzzFeed that owls don't have what human's consider as facial expressions and they thought the image, "someone has put weird googly eyes in it," they said. "Their face is exactly the same whatever is happening,
It should also be noted that owls don't usually have blue eyes, as shown in the one in the meme.
Jamie Dunning, an ornithologist who has worked with owls, told BuzzFeed News there was no evidence to suggest that the owl in the meme was orgasming.
"Owls do not have an orgasm in the way we humans do. They likely do have some sort of reward mechanism for breeding, but birds has [sic] sex in a very different way," he said. "It's really isn't very raunchy in birds."
UPDATE
Twitter user @AndrewDHudson has issued this statement to BuzzFeed
Rachael Krishna is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.
Contact Rachael Krishna at rachael.krishna@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.