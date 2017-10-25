This Very Funny Tweet About An Owl's Orgasm Face Is Unfortunately Probably Very Fake

On Tuesday, the Twitter account for Students For Liberty tweeted out an owl meme that criticized socialism.

Twitter user @USdotard responded to the tweet, mocking the account for using a meme which, according to them, showed an owl orgasming.

The exchange between the two accounts was screen shotted by @AndrewDHudson, who's tweet went viral. It's been retweeted over 19,000 times.

However, there seemed to be some inconsistencies in various parts of this exchange. First the account claiming to be an owl expert was set up a month ago, and it's main purpose up until now seems to have been talking about President Donald Trump.

BuzzFeed News has reached out to @USdotard to find out more.

@USdotard @sfliberty Did you change your name just for this tweet?

They also appear to have changed their Twitter name to "Dr. Owl" following the tweet.

The owl picture seems to have come from an old meme about being tired.

BuzzFeed News reached out to several ornithologists to find out whether owls do have orgasm faces, and if so, whether this would be one.

A spokesperson for the Royal Society for the Protection of Birds told BuzzFeed that owls don't have what human's consider as facial expressions and they thought the image, "someone has put weird googly eyes in it," they said. "Their face is exactly the same whatever is happening,

It should also be noted that owls don't usually have blue eyes, as shown in the one in the meme.