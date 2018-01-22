 back to top
Here's Why A Muslim Editor Called Out A Company For Working With Gal Gadot

Numerous people have recently spoken out against working with the Israeli actor Gal Gadot.

Rachael Krishna
Rachael Krishna
BuzzFeed News Reporter
Rose Troup Buchanan
Rose Troup Buchanan
BuzzFeed News Reporter

Last week, Amani Al-Khatahtbeh, the creator of MuslimGirl magazine, announced she would not be accepting Revlon's Changemarker award.

This is why I won't be accepting @revlon's Changemaker Award celebrating their new campaign with @GalGadot.

In a letter posted to her Twitter, Al-Khatahtbeh said as much as she'd love to accept the award, she would be refusing it due to the brand’s association with Israeli actor Gal Gadot, who in the past has supported the Israeli Defence Force.

Lucas Jackson / Reuters
Amani also spoke in support of Ahed Tamimi, the 16-year-old currently imprisoned for protesting the Israeli occupation of Gaza.

Gadot was born in Israel and participated in mandatory military service when she was 20. During her time in the IDF, she appeared in a Maxim shoot about the women in the army.

Speaking to BuzzFeed News, Al-Khatahtbeh, who is of Jordanian and Palestinian descent, said that she feels Gadot should use her platform to "call on justice and equality for all women and denounce violence against them in all its forms."

"Nobody can be a voice for the voiceless," she said. "But ultimately, we all have an obligation to use our platforms and the resources we have available to us to empower the voices of those who are silenced."

She said that the award would have been valuable as Muslim women often lack visibility is the media, but she "didn't feel that accepting it was worth the cost of normalizing violence against girls."

The incident is just example of the backlash that's been building online against Gadot.

When she was announced as playing Wonder Woman in the DC Extended Universe (DCEU), people objecting to her casting shared the above 2014 Facebook post, in which Gadot shared pro-IDF, anti-Hamas statements.

Although Gadot has mostly steered clear of discussing her time in the army, she did briefly discuss it in an 2015 interview with FASHION shortly after she was cast as Wonder Woman.

“The army wasn’t that difficult for me. The military gave me good training for Hollywood,” she told the magazine. Despite the criticism, her post remains up.

When the Wonder Woman film was released, the ministries of culture for Lebanon confirmed they were banning screenings due to Gadot's nationality.

The group the Campaign to Boycott Supports of Israeli-Lebanon petitioned against the film, which they referred to as the Israeli Soldier movie, and celebrated when it was banned by Lebanon.

Among those caught up in ensuing fallout were American actress Gina Rodriguez, who initially tweeted that the ban "sucks", and in support of Gadot. After a backlash she deleted her tweet and apologized for her message, tweeting, "Yikes. Thanks for educating me y'all and being kind about it."

Ahead of Wonder Woman's release, the Lebanese government was also petitioned by the Campaign to Boycott Supporters of Israel-Lebanon to ban Superman vs Batman, as it featured Gadot. The film was released in the country, despite the controversy.

Lebanon was not the only country to ban it. Qatari cinemas also confirmed they would not be screening the film, but declined to comment on why.

Tunisia also banned the film, with a court ruling against screening it because it starred a former IDF soldier, The Independent reported. Prior to the court decision, the Tunisian Association of Young Lawyers, petitioning for the film's ban, described Gadot as a "champion Zionist".

Many celebrities – like Mark Ruffalo – have avoided direct criticism of Gadot but have been careful to distance themselves from the actor.

Looking forward to the Marvel/DC crossover sequel so the Hulk can set Wonder Woman straight.

People criticized Gadot and called for a boycott of the film.

#BoycottWonderWoman played by Gal Gadot, an Israeli who served in the military and supports the genocide of Palesti… https://t.co/zcHOLJGjuo

Ban that shit. #BoycottWonderWoman https://t.co/9TmClwbMdE

Despite the criticism, Wonder Woman was a massive success (both critically and commercially) and Gadot continues to be promoted as a feminist icon.

When Gadot accepted her Critics Choice award, her speech – on female empowerment around the #SeeHer movement – was lauded as a huge success.
Mario Anzuoni / Reuters

When Gadot accepted her Critics Choice award, her speech – on female empowerment around the #SeeHer movement – was lauded as a huge success.

Earlier this month, Lebanese designer Elie Saab shared a photo on Instagram, complimenting Gadot in one of his dresses. The post has since been deleted, but the company received numerous complaints about it.

I don’t have a problem with her wearing @ElieSaabWorld but I do have a problem with posting her picture from Elie S… https://t.co/aE7f5OARKg

Last week, an Israeli town took a stand last week the building global backlash by naming a cinema after Gadot.

Upper Nazareth's new two screen cinema will be called the Gal cinema, a municipal spokesperson told AFP because "she brings honor to this country".

"This is a message for our young people because Gal Gadot is an example of success, who has shown that dreams can be attained," Orna Yosef said.

The reaction to Gadot isn't new. For years, Hollywood figures with connections to Israel have been criticized, sometimes with commercial implications.

In 2014, Scarlet Johansson quit her role as an ambassador to Oxfam over her appearance in a Soda Stream commerical – the company is Israeli and has offices in the West Bank.

This month, Steven Spielberg's film "The Post" was briefly banned in Lebanon due to the director's ties to Israel.

But for Al-Khatahtbeh, who declined the Revlon award, she feels celebrities should be thoughtful about their public actions, "Social media is raising the bar of what we should expect from the brands and celebrities we consume."

"Young people care a lot about the morals and values they support, so it's important for us to always be vocal if we want to be counted. Change never came about from assuming stagnation."

BuzzFeed News has contacted Gadot's representatives, Revlon, and Elie Saab for comment.

