Here's Why A Muslim Editor Called Out A Company For Working With Gal Gadot

Last week, Amani Al-Khatahtbeh, the creator of MuslimGirl magazine, announced she would not be accepting Revlon's Changemarker award.
In a letter posted to her Twitter, Al-Khatahtbeh said as much as she'd love to accept the award, she would be refusing it due to the brand’s association with Israeli actor Gal Gadot, who in the past has supported the Israeli Defence Force.
Amani also spoke in support of Ahed Tamimi, the 16-year-old currently imprisoned for protesting the Israeli occupation of Gaza.
The incident is just example of the backlash that's been building online against Gadot.
When the Wonder Woman film was released, the ministries of culture for Lebanon confirmed they were banning screenings due to Gadot's nationality.
The group the Campaign to Boycott Supports of Israeli-Lebanon petitioned against the film, which they referred to as the Israeli Soldier movie, and celebrated when it was banned by Lebanon.
Among those caught up in ensuing fallout were American actress Gina Rodriguez, who initially tweeted that the ban "sucks", and in support of Gadot. After a backlash she deleted her tweet and apologized for her message, tweeting, "Yikes. Thanks for educating me y'all and being kind about it."
Ahead of Wonder Woman's release, the Lebanese government was also petitioned by the Campaign to Boycott Supporters of Israel-Lebanon to ban Superman vs Batman, as it featured Gadot. The film was released in the country, despite the controversy.
Lebanon was not the only country to ban it. Qatari cinemas also confirmed they would not be screening the film, but declined to comment on why.
Tunisia also banned the film, with a court ruling against screening it because it starred a former IDF soldier, The Independent reported. Prior to the court decision, the Tunisian Association of Young Lawyers, petitioning for the film's ban, described Gadot as a "champion Zionist".
Many celebrities – like Mark Ruffalo – have avoided direct criticism of Gadot but have been careful to distance themselves from the actor.
People criticized Gadot and called for a boycott of the film.
Despite the criticism, Wonder Woman was a massive success (both critically and commercially) and Gadot continues to be promoted as a feminist icon.
Earlier this month, Lebanese designer Elie Saab shared a photo on Instagram, complimenting Gadot in one of his dresses. The post has since been deleted, but the company received numerous complaints about it.
Last week, an Israeli town took a stand last week the building global backlash by naming a cinema after Gadot.
Upper Nazareth's new two screen cinema will be called the Gal cinema, a municipal spokesperson told AFP because "she brings honor to this country".
"This is a message for our young people because Gal Gadot is an example of success, who has shown that dreams can be attained," Orna Yosef said.
The reaction to Gadot isn't new. For years, Hollywood figures with connections to Israel have been criticized, sometimes with commercial implications.
In 2014, Scarlet Johansson quit her role as an ambassador to Oxfam over her appearance in a Soda Stream commerical – the company is Israeli and has offices in the West Bank.
This month, Steven Spielberg's film "The Post" was briefly banned in Lebanon due to the director's ties to Israel.
But for Al-Khatahtbeh, who declined the Revlon award, she feels celebrities should be thoughtful about their public actions, "Social media is raising the bar of what we should expect from the brands and celebrities we consume."
"Young people care a lot about the morals and values they support, so it's important for us to always be vocal if we want to be counted. Change never came about from assuming stagnation."
