People Really Aren't Here For Elon Musk's Rescue Submarine

"The most Elon Musk thing to happen."

Rachael Krishna
BuzzFeed News Reporter

On Friday, Elon Musk said he was sending a team of engineers to Thailand.

With this gesture, he attempted to aid the group of 12 teen boys and their coach, who were found alive in the Tham Luang Nang Non cave system in northern Thailand.
Over the weekend, Musk shared updates on the development of his plan.

Some good feedback from cave experts in Thailand. Iterating with them on an escape pod design that might be safe enough to try. Also building an inflatable tube with airlocks. Less likely to work, given tricky contours, but great if it does.
Some good feedback from cave experts in Thailand. Iterating with them on an escape pod design that might be safe enough to try. Also building an inflatable tube with airlocks. Less likely to work, given tricky contours, but great if it does.

Eventually, he shared videos that showed a submarine, which would apparently be small enough to hold the boys inside and take them out of the tunnels of the cave.

Testing underwater in LA pool
Testing underwater in LA pool

Simulating maneuvering through a narrow passage
Simulating maneuvering through a narrow passage

And on Monday, he tweeted from Thailand to say that the submarine had been dropped off at the cave for optional use by the team there.

Just returned from Cave 3. Mini-sub is ready if needed. It is made of rocket parts &amp; named Wild Boar after kids’ soccer team. Leaving here in case it may be useful in the future. Thailand is so beautiful. https://t.co/EHNh8ydaTT
Just returned from Cave 3. Mini-sub is ready if needed. It is made of rocket parts &amp; named Wild Boar after kids’ soccer team. Leaving here in case it may be useful in the future. Thailand is so beautiful. https://t.co/EHNh8ydaTT

The gesture was met with a mixed reaction. Some people praised Musk for offering to help with the rescue effort.

@elonmusk You personally went to Thailand to deliver&amp;test the emergency submarine pod your team crafted in order to help rescue the boys who are still trapped in the cave?! &amp; you're leavin the pod there for future use! You go above&amp;beyond time&amp;time again! You makes us all so very #proud!👍
@elonmusk You personally went to Thailand to deliver&amp;test the emergency submarine pod your team crafted in order to help rescue the boys who are still trapped in the cave?! &amp; you're leavin the pod there for future use! You go above&amp;beyond time&amp;time again! You makes us all so very #proud!👍

Not only did Elon Musk donate his technology to help the Thailand cave rescues, he actually showed up and was in the caves. https://t.co/c0ilQ9MNKw
Not only did Elon Musk donate his technology to help the Thailand cave rescues, he actually showed up and was in the caves. https://t.co/c0ilQ9MNKw

Just wow! Our world benefits from more outside of the box thinkers like Elon Musk! https://t.co/F20EDDQX8j
Just wow! Our world benefits from more outside of the box thinkers like Elon Musk! https://t.co/F20EDDQX8j

However, some people also criticized Musk.

I can't even begin to address everything wrong with Musk's attempted involvement in the #ThaiCaveRescue. FFS. https://t.co/3VE9CsEbJA
I can't even begin to address everything wrong with Musk's attempted involvement in the #ThaiCaveRescue. FFS. https://t.co/3VE9CsEbJA

elon musk showing up with a useless submarine while experts actually rescue the kids is ‘chicken and a fishing rod’ levels of intervention.
elon musk showing up with a useless submarine while experts actually rescue the kids is ‘chicken and a fishing rod’ levels of intervention.

Reports from the scene said that those in charge of the rescue told reporters, “Although his technology is good and sophisticated, it’s not practical for this mission.”

"Elon Musk has shown up with his mini-submarine and left it at the site, but the rescue chief has said it’s not of any use" #ThailandCaveRescue https://t.co/mxvo3jkYNn
"Elon Musk has shown up with his mini-submarine and left it at the site, but the rescue chief has said it’s not of any use" #ThailandCaveRescue https://t.co/mxvo3jkYNn

Musk, his submarine, and the rejection became a meme.

elon musk tweeting about the cool submarine he’s building to rescue the kids while people are actually going into the cave and rescuing the kids, surely the most elon musk thing to happen
elon musk tweeting about the cool submarine he’s building to rescue the kids while people are actually going into the cave and rescuing the kids, surely the most elon musk thing to happen

live footage of elon musk leaving thailand
live footage of elon musk leaving thailand

Yeah, people weren't impressed.

i just want to make it clear that if i'm ever trapped miles deep in a flooded cave and elon musk's oculus equipped tomb is the only way to save me just leave me down there. just let me go
i just want to make it clear that if i'm ever trapped miles deep in a flooded cave and elon musk's oculus equipped tomb is the only way to save me just leave me down there. just let me go

Elon Musk: ... and this dial here controls the mood lighting, for when I’m having sex with Grimes in the submarine Reporter: How will that help free the trapped children? Elon Musk: What children?
Elon Musk: ... and this dial here controls the mood lighting, for when I’m having sex with Grimes in the submarine Reporter: How will that help free the trapped children? Elon Musk: What children?

Hearing that Elon has abandoned the submarine and is now offering to fly to Thailand and drink all the water in the cave
Hearing that Elon has abandoned the submarine and is now offering to fly to Thailand and drink all the water in the cave

On Tuesday, the team was successfully rescued from the cave.

elon musk when the kids get out of the cave:
elon musk when the kids get out of the cave:

In fairness to Musk, he gave credit where credit was due and even congratulated the rescue team when the soccer team had been freed.

@2morrowknight Thanks, but we’ve not done anything useful yet. It is all other people.
@2morrowknight Thanks, but we’ve not done anything useful yet. It is all other people.

Great news that they made it out safely. Congratulations to an outstanding rescue team!
Great news that they made it out safely. Congratulations to an outstanding rescue team!

Rachael Krishna is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.

Contact Rachael Krishna at rachael.krishna@buzzfeed.com.

