US Charges 9 Iranians With Hacking A Wide Range Of US Targets

The US on Friday charged nine Iranians with conducting an extensive, wide-ranging hacking campaign against the US on behalf of Iran’s military.



All nine were hired by or in some way affiliated with the Mabna Institute, a company that contracts with Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein announced. Since 2013, he said, Manba has hacked 144 American universities, 47 companies around the world, the United Nations, and several US government targets, including the Department of Labor and the states of Hawaii and Indiana.

It’s the latest in an escalation in recent years of in which the US accuses foreign government hackers by name. Such charges carry no practical chance of their own government extraditing them, but state-sponsored hackers tend to be young and ambitious, and the US believes that naming them, which effectively limits their ability to travel to only the small number of countries that won’t extradite to the US, can act as a deterrent against future hacks.

Unlike most of recent US accusations of has state-sponsored hackers, none of the charges include activity that doesn’t fall under espionage. In 2014, the Justice Department accused five members of the Chinese military of hacking US targets and handing stolen intellectual property to Chinese businesses, a line the US says it does not cross.

The charges also carry with them sanctions, as did the US’s recent accusation against the Russian government, which several western countries around the world agree created the widely destructive NotPetya ransomware in order to hurt Ukraine.

This is a developing story. Please check back for more details.