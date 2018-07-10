NYC Officials Speak Out About The Cop Who Was Punished After Reporting Sexual Harassment

Public officials expressed outrage over the treatment of an NYPD officer who filed a sexual harassment complaint against her supervisor, and have called for greater transparency in the department’s disciplinary procedures.

Their statements came two days after BuzzFeed News published an investigation about former police officer Jazmia Inserillo. After filing a complaint, Inserillo said she was ostracized by her colleagues, unfairly disciplined, and ultimately forced into an alcohol treatment program she didn’t need.

“Sexual harassment has no place in our city, including at the NYPD,” said New York City Council Speaker Corey Johnson. “These allegations are very serious, and it is yet another example of why the NYPD disciplinary process needs a complete overhaul and much greater transparency.”

Letitia James, currently the city’s Public Advocate and a candidate for New York State attorney general, said, “This pattern of alleged sexual harassment and victim shaming within the NYPD is unacceptable and will not be tolerated.”

Inserillo’s story is part of an ongoing BuzzFeed News investigation into discipline at the NYPD. A trove of internal documents showed that disciplinary decisions, which are usually shrouded in secrecy, can be highly inequitable. Some officers have lost their jobs over minor infractions, while in other cases officers who commit serious offenses, such as beating innocent civilians, have been allowed to keep their jobs. None of the punishments are made public.

“Officer Inserillo’s accusations are more proof of why we need an independent panel to review the internal disciplinary process within the NYPD,” said Donovan Richards, chair of the New York City Council’s Public Safety Committee. “The NYPD must provide the space for officers to report harassment without retaliation. Anything short of that is unacceptable.”