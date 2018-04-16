The searchable database below includes information about roughly 1,800 of the New York Police Department employees who were accused of misconduct by the department between 2011 and 2015. In 2016, the NYPD removed these records from public view, citing a controversial state secrecy law. BuzzFeed News obtained the records, which are not a complete accounting of police discipline during these years, from a source who requested anonymity, and we are making them available here for the first time. For more information about how to navigate these documents, please read this story and BuzzFeed News’ previous investigation.
Each row in the data represents an individual disciplinary case decided by the department. You can click on the case number to learn about the accusations against the employee and to see how the case was resolved.
Download a list of the NYPD employees named in these documents.
These names, case numbers, ID numbers, and commands were transcribed from the documents linked to above. If you see a misspelling, please let us know and we will correct it.
Are you an officer or NYPD employee who has been through the NYPD disciplinary system? Have you ever encountered one of these officers? If so, we’d love to hear about your experience.
To learn how to reach us securely, go to tips.buzzfeed.com. You can also email us at tips@buzzfeed.com.
