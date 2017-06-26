Sections

  1. Animals
  2. Audio
  3. Books
  4. Business
  5. Buzz
  6. Celebrity
  7. Community
  8. Entertainment
  9. Food
  10. Geeky
  11. Health
  12. Investigations
  13. LGBT
  14. Life
  15. Music
  16. Nifty
  17. Parents
  18. Podcasts
  19. Puzzles
  20. Politics
  21. Reader
  22. Rewind
  23. Science
  24. Shopping
  25. Sports
  26. Style
  27. Tech
  28. Travel
  29. Weddings
  30. World
TVAndMovies

Which Badass "GLOW" Lady Are You?

We're all gorgeous ladies.

Posted on
Keely Flaherty
Keely Flaherty
BuzzFeed News Reporter
Perfectvectors / Getty Images

  2. Via Getty Images / Rimma_Bondarenko
    Via Getty Images / Magone
    Via Lisovskaya / Getty Images
    Via Getty Images / GeorgeDolgikh
    Via Getty Images / AniDimi
    Via Getty Images / grandriver

  3. Via Getty Images / LowellRichards
    Via Getty Images / pablo_rodriguez_merkel
    Via Getty Images / Anolis01
    Via Getty Images / socreative_media
    Via Getty Images / JTobiasonPhoto
    Via Getty Images / AimesElement

  7. Via Getty Images
    Via Getty Images

Which Badass "GLOW" Lady Are You?

You got: Debbie Eagan, aka Liberty Belle

Honest, hard-working, and magnetic, you're a natural star. You're earnest and blunt to a fault, but you've got a dark streak that helps you stay a cut above the competition.

Debbie Eagan, aka Liberty Belle
Netflix
Take quizzes and chill with the BuzzFeed app.
Get the app
You got: Cherry Bang, aka Junkchain

You're dependable, talented, and have zero tolerance for nonsense. You have natural charisma, but you don't mind taking a behind-the-scenes role if it's for the good of the project.

Cherry Bang, aka Junkchain
Netflix
Take quizzes and chill with the BuzzFeed app.
Get the app
You got: Carmen Wade, aka Machu Picchu

Talented but shy, you often have issues letting your star power shine through. You're the classic reluctant hero, which is what makes you so irresistible on stage. You've got the goods — allow yourself to let go and live your best life.

Carmen Wade, aka Machu Picchu
Netflix
Take quizzes and chill with the BuzzFeed app.
Get the app
You got: Sheila, aka Sheila the She Wolf

You march to the beat of your own drum. You need lots of alone time, but you recognize the power of traveling in a pack. You let very few into your inner circle, but you're fiercely loyal once you do.

Sheila, aka Sheila the She Wolf
Netflix
Take quizzes and chill with the BuzzFeed app.
Get the app
You got: Ruth Wilder, aka Zoya the Destroya

No one works harder than you do, and it shows. You put your mind to something and you achieve it, no matter the personal cost. You struggle with insecurity, but you throw your whole heart into your creative projects — even when you're playing the villain.

Ruth Wilder, aka Zoya the Destroya
Netflix
Take quizzes and chill with the BuzzFeed app.
Get the app
You got: Jenny Chey, aka Fortune Cookie

Your power is in your deceptive exterior. You're a sweet and capable team player, but beneath that nice demeanor, you're one twisted sister. You thrive when you're in fast-paced, high-stakes situations — especially when you get to embrace your dark side.

Jenny Chey, aka Fortune Cookie
Netflix
Take quizzes and chill with the BuzzFeed app.
Get the app

Keely Flaherty is a senior entertainment writer for BuzzFeed News and is based in Los Angeles.

Contact Keely Flaherty at keely.flaherty@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by

Connect With TVAndMovies