TVAndMovies

We Need To Talk About Jaime Lannister's Armor

Jaime, girl, let's talk this through.

Posted on
Keely Flaherty
Keely Flaherty
BuzzFeed News Reporter

Spoilers ahead. Turn back now if that's something you Dra-CARE-ys about.

HBO

Great. So you know that on last night's Game of Thrones, Dany rode Drogon into battle and totally smoked the Lannister army.

HBO

Jaime Lannister, for one very brave and stupid moment, thought he could attack a grounded, injured Drogon and unarmed Dany with a single spear — and he almost got fried.

HBO

However, he was tackled and saved at the last moment by someone who appears to be Bronn. The final scene of the episode showed Jaime floating downwards, weighed down by his armor, to an unknown fate.

HBO

While we all emotionally process this, let's take some time to talk about Jaime's armor. We've seen him in many sets of armor over the years — from his different Kingsguard designs to the more traditional Lannister armor.

HBO

So far this season, we've seen both Jaime and Cersei emulate their father Twyin's style. However, Cersei seems to be moving even further away from her house colors.

Damien Elliott HBO, HBO

It would make sense — she and Jaime are the only two remaining members of House Lannister. Their children and bloodline are dead, and Tyrion has pledged allegiance to Daenerys.

Costume designer Michele Clapton even said last year that Cersei's new color this season is silver, not the gold that's synonymous with House Lannister.

HBO

But Jaime seems to be doing the opposite. His clothes are still skewing red and gold, perhaps symbolizing his continued loyalty to both Cersei and their dying lineage.

HBO

It's even more pronounced in his choice of armor. All season, Jaime's worn classic Lannister armor — heavy, gaudy, gold, and covered in red and lions — and in the same design as his father.

HBO

The Lannister men have all worn a similar armor style in the past.

HBO

It's also the armor Jaime wore way back in Season 1, when Tywin lectured him about the importance of family, and how it's the only thing that doesn't die.

HBO

"Your mother's dead," Tywin said in the scene, "before long I'll be dead. And you, and your brother, and your sister, and all of her children. All of us dead; all of us rotting in the ground. It's the family name that lives on. It's all that lives on. Not your personal glory, not your honor, but family."

HBO

Fast-forward and here's Jaime now. His children are dead, his father is dead, his brother is waging war against him, and he's doing battle in order to try and do what his father told him to do all those years ago: Preserve his family name.

HBO / Via HBO

Even Bronn, bless him, can see how burdened he is.

HBO

So in order to survive, it's possible Jaime will have to physically strip himself of his Lannister loyalty. If he doesn't, he'll die under the weight of it.

HBO

Take it off and live, Jaime. LIVE, YOU IDIOT.

HBO

Keely Flaherty is a senior entertainment writer for BuzzFeed News and is based in Los Angeles.

Contact Keely Flaherty at keely.flaherty@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

