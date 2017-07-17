Sections

Tech

How Normal Is Your Slack Chatting Behavior?

True or false: Only monsters would use @channel on a whim.

Katie Notopoulos
Katie Notopoulos
BuzzFeed News Reporter

Hello, fellow computer humans! Let's discuss office productivity software, shall we?

This is Slack. It's a chat program that people use at work, but also sometimes for other stuff. And it's kind of confusing HOW people use it, especially since you might only use it at work and therefore it's totally tied to your one specific office culture. So let's find out how we all are using it, and then you'll know if you're the one freak!
E! Television / Slack

This is Slack. It's a chat program that people use at work, but also sometimes for other stuff. And it's kind of confusing HOW people use it, especially since you might only use it at work and therefore it's totally tied to your one specific office culture. So let's find out how we all are using it, and then you'll know if you're the one freak!

  1. 1. Ok first of all, do you actually use Slack to chat on, or are you just taking this random quiz and fucking up the results (please don't do that)?

    Yes, I use Slack.
    What's Slack?

How Normal Is Your Slack Chatting Behavior?

1. Ok first of all, do you actually use Slack to chat on, or are you just taking this random quiz and fucking up the results (please don't do that)?
  1.  
    vote votes
    Yes, I use Slack.
  2.  
    vote votes
    What's Slack?
  1. 2. What do you use Slack for?

    My job only.
    I have a Slack purely for personal use.
    Both work and personal use.

How Normal Is Your Slack Chatting Behavior?

2. What do you use Slack for?
  1.  
    vote votes
    My job only.
  2.  
    vote votes
    I have a Slack purely for personal use.
  3.  
    vote votes
    Both work and personal use.
  1. 3. Where do you use Slack?

    Only on my computer, at work.
    Computer AND phone – I need to check my work Slack all the time!
    Computer AND phone – but not for work.
    Phone app only.

How Normal Is Your Slack Chatting Behavior?

3. Where do you use Slack?
  1.  
    vote votes
    Only on my computer, at work.
  2.  
    vote votes
    Computer AND phone – I need to check my work Slack all the time!
  3.  
    vote votes
    Computer AND phone – but not for work.
  4.  
    vote votes
    Phone app only.
Sorry For Sending You A Slack Message At 1am
anh ✨ @euphens

Sorry For Sending You A Slack Message At 1am

  1. 4. Are you in any private rooms?

    Duh, that's where the action is.
    No, I just use the normal public rooms.

How Normal Is Your Slack Chatting Behavior?

4. Are you in any private rooms?
  1.  
    vote votes
    Duh, that's where the action is.
  2.  
    vote votes
    No, I just use the normal public rooms.
  1. 5. Do you answer DMs right away?

    Yes, I have notifications on and answer right away – like an IM.
    Eh, I'll get to it when I get to it, like an email.

How Normal Is Your Slack Chatting Behavior?

5. Do you answer DMs right away?
  1.  
    vote votes
    Yes, I have notifications on and answer right away – like an IM.
  2.  
    vote votes
    Eh, I'll get to it when I get to it, like an email.
  1. 6. Have you checked your work Slack from bed?

    Sadly, yes.
    No, I keep work Slack just at work.

How Normal Is Your Slack Chatting Behavior?

6. Have you checked your work Slack from bed?
  1.  
    vote votes
    Sadly, yes.
  2.  
    vote votes
    No, I keep work Slack just at work.
  1. 7. Have you Slacked on the toilet?

    Sure, no one knows.
    Ew, no.

How Normal Is Your Slack Chatting Behavior?

7. Have you Slacked on the toilet?
  1.  
    vote votes
    Sure, no one knows.
  2.  
    vote votes
    Ew, no.
  1. 8. Have you had a conversation on Slack with someone sitting right near you?

    Yes, talking with my mouth hole is so tiresome.
    No, I'm not a monster.

How Normal Is Your Slack Chatting Behavior?

8. Have you had a conversation on Slack with someone sitting right near you?
  1.  
    vote votes
    Yes, talking with my mouth hole is so tiresome.
  2.  
    vote votes
    No, I'm not a monster.
  1. 9. Has Slack made you more or less efficient?

    More, I can communicate with less email.
    Less, now I'm spending all this time answering freaking Slack messages.

How Normal Is Your Slack Chatting Behavior?

9. Has Slack made you more or less efficient?
  1.  
    vote votes
    More, I can communicate with less email.
  2.  
    vote votes
    Less, now I'm spending all this time answering freaking Slack messages.
"170 unread messages since yesterday."
Sarah Glassmeyer @sglassmeyer

"170 unread messages since yesterday."

  1. 10. Does it make your soul cringe when you have a bunch of unread alerts in your channels?

    Yes, it drives me nuts and I have to clear them all out.
    No, it doesn't bother me because I know they're usually just general @here messages that I don't need to see.

How Normal Is Your Slack Chatting Behavior?

10. Does it make your soul cringe when you have a bunch of unread alerts in your channels?
  1.  
    vote votes
    Yes, it drives me nuts and I have to clear them all out.
  2.  
    vote votes
    No, it doesn't bother me because I know they're usually just general @here messages that I don't need to see.
  1. 11. Is it possible to flirt on Slack?

    Hon, I could flirt by carrier pigeon, I'm that smooth.
    Ew, no.

How Normal Is Your Slack Chatting Behavior?

11. Is it possible to flirt on Slack?
  1.  
    vote votes
    Hon, I could flirt by carrier pigeon, I'm that smooth.
  2.  
    vote votes
    Ew, no.
  1. 12. Do you have custom commands like reactions to certain keywords set up?

    Yes, it's fun AND productive that way!
    No, who has time for that.

How Normal Is Your Slack Chatting Behavior?

12. Do you have custom commands like reactions to certain keywords set up?
  1.  
    vote votes
    Yes, it's fun AND productive that way!
  2.  
    vote votes
    No, who has time for that.
  1. 13. Are you more of a Slack lurker or talker?

    Lurker
    Talker

How Normal Is Your Slack Chatting Behavior?

13. Are you more of a Slack lurker or talker?
  1.  
    vote votes
    Lurker
  2.  
    vote votes
    Talker
  1. 14. Do you consider it an abuse of power to use @here and @channel?

    Yes, they must be used only in absolute emergencies!
    Doesn't it make sense to use those often?

How Normal Is Your Slack Chatting Behavior?

14. Do you consider it an abuse of power to use @here and @channel?
  1.  
    vote votes
    Yes, they must be used only in absolute emergencies!
  2.  
    vote votes
    Doesn't it make sense to use those often?
  1. 15. How many channels are you in?

    Just the main General!
    2-5 channels
    5-10 channels
    God, SO MANY I can't get enough!

How Normal Is Your Slack Chatting Behavior?

15. How many channels are you in?
  1.  
    vote votes
    Just the main General!
  2.  
    vote votes
    2-5 channels
  3.  
    vote votes
    5-10 channels
  4.  
    vote votes
    God, SO MANY I can't get enough!
  1. 16. Is there that one person in your office who is ALWAYS talking about non-work stuff and is clearly not doing their job because they're Slacking all day?

    Yes, I hate that person.
    No, doesn't ring a bell.
    Yes, I'm that person.

How Normal Is Your Slack Chatting Behavior?

16. Is there that one person in your office who is ALWAYS talking about non-work stuff and is clearly not doing their job because they're Slacking all day?
  1.  
    vote votes
    Yes, I hate that person.
  2.  
    vote votes
    No, doesn't ring a bell.
  3.  
    vote votes
    Yes, I'm that person.
  1. 17. Have you ever used work Slack for office gossip or venting?

    No, I wouldn't put sensitive stuff like that in a company-owned platform.
    Yes, even though I know it's not really "safe."

How Normal Is Your Slack Chatting Behavior?

17. Have you ever used work Slack for office gossip or venting?
  1.  
    vote votes
    No, I wouldn't put sensitive stuff like that in a company-owned platform.
  2.  
    vote votes
    Yes, even though I know it's not really "safe."
  1. 18. If your Slacks leaked, what would you do?

    I wouldn't care at all, I'm careful with what I say on there.
    I might get fired.
    I hope I have a nice life after faking my death and moving to Fiji.

How Normal Is Your Slack Chatting Behavior?

18. If your Slacks leaked, what would you do?
  1.  
    vote votes
    I wouldn't care at all, I'm careful with what I say on there.
  2.  
    vote votes
    I might get fired.
  3.  
    vote votes
    I hope I have a nice life after faking my death and moving to Fiji.
Katie Notopoulos is a senior editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York. Notopoulos writes about tech and internet culture is cohost of the Internet Explorer podcast.

Contact Katie Notopoulos at katie@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

