This Is What People In Red States Think About The Women's March

This is what they had to say.

Kate Bubacz
Kate Bubacz
BuzzFeed News Senior Photo Editor
Laura Geiser
Laura Geiser
BuzzFeed News Photo Editor

Spurred by the #metoo movement and in solidarity of other causes, women around the country took to the streets in protest on the anniversary of President Donald Trump's inauguration. We sent photographers to Alabama, Indiana, Louisiana, North Carolina, South Dakota, Texas, and Utah to cover the women's marches in those historically conservative states, all of which went to Trump in 2016. Many of the women had gained a newfound sense of activism after the presidential race and were advocating for change in the 2018 midterm elections. To hear the women speak for themselves and to see additional viewpoints, check out our videos on Instagram.

Ilana Panich-Linsman for Buzzfeed News
Sarah Pope, 30, holds a sign at the Austin Women's March. 'For so long, women have not been heard and we need to get together and raise our voices so that the things that matter to us start happening."
Ilana Panich-linsman for BuzzFeed News

Lena Jackson rapper based in Hillsborough, NC, was at the Women's Rally on Raleigh "to resist oppressive forces in the United States. "
Caitlin Penna For Buzzfeed News

Emma Bowman, 29, and her daughter, Norah, 3, are seen at the Women's March in Indianapolis, Indiana. Bowman said, "I brought her (Norah) today because I want her to have a world where women have equals rights."
Kristen Norman For Buzzfeed News

Lauren Davis, 19, is seen at the Women's March in Indianapolis. Davis said, "Today is important to me because human rights are women's rights."
Kristen Norman For Buzzfeed News

Gigi Whaley-Pryor, 45, and her daughter Mabelle Pryor, 12, at the Women's March in Ogden, Utah.
Niki Wylie For Buzzfeed News

Former Texas State Senator Wendy Davis leads the Austin Women's March. "I'm here because I believe in the power of our voices and that we will lead the future change."
Ilana Panich-linsman For Buzzfee

Denise D. Tucker pictured at the Women's March in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. "I’m here today, it’s the right thing to do. I haven’t always had the opportunity to get out and support the community, to support our country, but now is the time," she said.
Sarah Hoffman For Buzzfeed News

Left, Kathy Berryhill at the Women's March in Indianapolis. Berryhill said, "Today is important to me because it's just an opportunity for me to sort of be where my feet are and take up space. Everything that proves being a women doesn't mean I'm less than, it's just an opportunity for me to be who I am and still be powerful, so that's why I show up."Right, Qwueen Amor in New Orleans. "I'm here to let everyone know that trans women are real women and our rights and our freedoms as individuals need to be respected," Amor said.
Kristen Norman for BuzzFeed News | Akasha Rabut for BuzzFeed News

Left, Kathy Berryhill at the Women's March in Indianapolis. Berryhill said, "Today is important to me because it's just an opportunity for me to sort of be where my feet are and take up space. Everything that proves being a women doesn't mean I'm less than, it's just an opportunity for me to be who I am and still be powerful, so that's why I show up."

Lynda Black, in Montgomery, Alabama. "I'm here because Black lives matter."
Jessica Gallagher for BuzzFeed News

Dottie Moore in Montgomery Alabama. "We're here at the Montgomery Alabama at the Women's March once again to fight for women's rights and we are encouraging people to register to vote. WE can't have democracy without participation."
Jessica Gallagher For Buzzfeed N

Protestors gathered at the Women's March in Raleigh, North Carolina.
Caitlin Penna for BuzzFeed News

Gilda Keesee in Montgomery, Alabama. "I'm here for Justice"
Jessica Gallagher for BuzzFeed News

Gabriella Salazar pictured at the Women's March in downtown Sioux Falls. “I came out today because I’m half hispanic, half white and I don’t like the things Trump says about my people,” she said.
Sarah Hoffman for BuzzFeed News

Isabella Giardino holds a sign at the Austin Women's March. "Trump, he's trying to divide us, lower us, but his hate is actually bringing us together. we're here in our diversity to make America great again, with love," she said.
Ilana Panich-linsman for BuzzFeed News

Drake Love, 8, chants with other protestors at the Women's March in Raleigh.
Caitlin Penna for BuzzFeed News

Gail Adamson, 75, is seen at the Women's March in Indianapolis. Adamson said, "I'm here to protest a government that isn't listening to it's own people. Of course I'm here to protest Trump and the congressional republicans. I think what we need in government is more respect from people to other people, compromise, listening, getting something done."
Kristen Norman for BuzzFeed News

Aviana Maximo, left, Char Green-Maximo, center, and Althea Sanchez, right, in downtown Sioux Falls. "I think that it’s really important that we continue to be supportive of women’s rights and what that really means. I’m also holding a sign for indigenous women's rights. It’s very important to be that backbone and follow up on issues that are still existing for native women and the murdered and missing women as well,” Green-Maximo said.
Sarah Hoffman For Buzzfeed News

Erin Eggleston holds a sign at the Austin Women's March. "I want to support women who have had abortions. I want to make sure that back-alley abortions never happen again," Eggleston said.
Ilana Panich-linsman for BuzzFeed News

Winter Randal, far left, in New Orelans. "I am marching today because I believe that women and girls have absolute bodily autonomy and we resist".
Akasha Rabut for BuzzFeed News

Molly Belew in Montgomery, Alabama. "America needs feminism now more than they ever have, go out and vote!"​
Jessica Gallagher for BuzzFeed News

Kassandra Ford in New Orelans. "This is important because women's rights are human rights and we all deserve equality."
Akasha Rabut for BuzzFeed News

Denise Atkinson, at the Women's March in Raleigh, said she has long been politically active, and took part in demonstrations against the Vietnam War and protests for abortion rights.
Caitlin Penna For Buzzfeed News

Jennifer Jones, a.k.a. "The Dancing Lady of New Orleans," said, "I stand on the shoulders of greatness and every woman and every man out here represents what is great with humankind." Reflecting on the first Women's March, in January 2017, she added, "It's a year later and we're not as crazy screaming, we're real. We're not new to this, we're true to this."
Akasha Rabut for BuzzFeed News

Tylear Jefferson in Montgomery, Alabama. "This day is important to me because even though I am young my voice matters."
Jessica Gallagher For Buzzfeed N

