This Is What People In Red States Think About The Women's March

Spurred by the #metoo movement and in solidarity of other causes, women around the country took to the streets in protest on the anniversary of President Donald Trump's inauguration. We sent photographers to Alabama, Indiana, Louisiana, North Carolina, South Dakota, Texas, and Utah to cover the women's marches in those historically conservative states, all of which went to Trump in 2016. Many of the women had gained a newfound sense of activism after the presidential race and were advocating for change in the 2018 midterm elections. To hear the women speak for themselves and to see additional viewpoints, check out our videos on Instagram.
