Two Very Different Koreas Shown In Beautiful Double Exposures

Left: buildings in Panmunjom, where the Joint Security Area is located within the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) between North and South Korea, and where the armistice agreement was signed in 1953. The white building in the back is in North Korea. Tourists can enter the building and technically be in North Korea for a few moments. Right: A tourist poses in Hoenggye, the village where the Pyeongchang Olympic Stadium is located and where the 2018 Winter Olympics' opening and closing ceremonies took place.

The Olympics are always a platform for diplomacy and political statements as much as for athleticism and medals. The games happening on the Korean Peninsula acutely highlight that balance, with Korean teams including athletes from both sides of the DMZ and over-the-top displays of patriotism occurring to normalize the typically reclusive North to the more modern South.

Photographer Sarah Palmer sought to highlight the similarities and disparities of the two countries by taking double exposures from the heavily militarized North Korean border and from the highly touristic Olympic village.