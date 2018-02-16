Two Very Different Koreas Shown In Beautiful Double Exposures

The Olympics are always a platform for diplomacy and political statements as much as for athleticism and medals. The games happening on the Korean Peninsula acutely highlight that balance, with Korean teams including athletes from both sides of the DMZ and over-the-top displays of patriotism occurring to normalize the typically reclusive North to the more modern South.
Photographer Sarah Palmer sought to highlight the similarities and disparities of the two countries by taking double exposures from the heavily militarized North Korean border and from the highly touristic Olympic village.
Kate Bubacz is a Senior Photo Editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact Kate Bubacz at kate.bubacz@buzzfeed.com.
